Women dies after crash on A148

A woman in her 40s has died after a crash on the A148 near Fakenham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A woman in her 40s has died after a crash on the A148 near Fakenham in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A148 at East Rudham, close to the junction with Abbey Lane.

Just after 1:35am on Friday, December 24 a silver Vauxhall Insignia — driving in the direction of King's Lynn — was involved in a crash.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed. It did not reopen until 9:53am.

The passenger in the car, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or those who have dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk councillor for the Rudham ward, Chris Morley, said: “My condolences to all concerned.

"Nobody sets out on a journey for this to happen. A tragedy on a festive occasion.”

Dr Rhona McEune, licensed lay minister at St Mary’s Church in East Rudham, added: “The family and all those involved will be remembered in our prayers at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and ask for PC Shaun Taylor.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

