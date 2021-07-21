New twist on Grimm tales comes to Holkham

Published: 12:00 PM July 21, 2021

Wonder With Grimm is coming to Holkham Estate. - Credit: Heartbreak Productions

Classic fairy tales with an inventive twist are coming to Holkham Estate.

Wonder With Grimm, dubbed an 'open-air reimagining of favourite fairy tales' , shows what could have happened if Rapunzel had escaped her tower or if Snow White didn't wake up.

The Heartbreak Productions show will be performed on Wednesday, July 28 at 6.15pm.

Maddy Kerr, director, said: "We are so delighted to be able to tour again this summer and really looking forward to providing

safe and exciting entertainment for audiences as the restrictions gradually ease.

"We can’t wait to see people relaxing with a picnic and soaking up some much needed sunshine - and enjoying our fresh adaptation of some timeless classics – the wonderful Wonder With Grimm."

The performance includes music and puppetry, and includes an original fairytale written by a competition winner who is in Year 4.

For more information or tickets visit www.holkham.co.uk/events/details/outdoor-theatre-wonder-with-grimm.



