Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

New twist on Grimm tales comes to Holkham

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:00 PM July 21, 2021   
Wonder With Grimm is coming to Holkham Estate. 

Wonder With Grimm is coming to Holkham Estate. - Credit: Heartbreak Productions

Classic fairy tales with an inventive twist are coming to Holkham Estate. 

Wonder With Grimm, dubbed an 'open-air reimagining of favourite fairy tales' , shows what could have happened if Rapunzel had escaped her tower or if Snow White didn't wake up. 

The Heartbreak Productions show will be performed on Wednesday, July 28 at 6.15pm. 

Maddy Kerr, director, said: "We are so delighted to be able to tour again this summer and really looking forward to providing
safe and exciting entertainment for audiences as the restrictions gradually ease.

"We can’t wait to see people relaxing with a picnic and soaking up some much needed sunshine - and enjoying our fresh adaptation of some timeless classics – the wonderful Wonder With Grimm."

The performance includes music and puppetry, and includes an original fairytale written by a competition winner who is in Year 4. 

For more information or tickets visit www.holkham.co.uk/events/details/outdoor-theatre-wonder-with-grimm.


You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth on show at the Reepham Classic Car Festival. Pict

Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to the A1066 east of Thetford after a two-car crash.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Sacha Beales, owner of Drip Drop Bake Stop.

From Facebook to market favourite - the rise of Drip Drop Bake Stop

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Carsten Lund and Susan Sands have taken over the Lifeboat Inn in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Wells pub and B&B could be transformed into home

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus