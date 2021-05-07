Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power
- Credit: RNLI Wells
A yacht was towed to safety with its crew after it was left drifting in the North Sea when a rope got tangled in its propeller.
The motor-powered yacht was travelling from Lowestoft to Wells when the boat lost power, disabling its engine and leaving it cut off and adrift between Salthouse and Weybourne on May 6.
The light north-west wind made sailing difficult, and the vessel picked up a piece of rope, which became entangled on the propeller, causing the power cut and leaving her to drift.
The all-weather lifeboat launched just before 3:40pm, reaching the yacht at 4.20pm.
The lifeboat put a crew member on board and towed the vessel to the safety of Wells Harbour.
You may also want to watch:
The tow took two hours, and the boats just managed to get across the Wells Bar on the last of the water on the ebbing tide.
Chris Hardy, the lifeboat operations manager, said: "It’s thanks to the brilliant support from the public that Wells RNLI lifeboat is able to launch to incidents like this as we are entirely funded by donations."
Most Read
- 1 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 2 Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more
- 3 'Dystopian castle' in seaside village may escape demolition
- 4 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
- 5 Group overwhelmed by support as they aim to 'reclaim the lane'
- 6 Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power
- 7 Councillors back lido proposal but want more detailed plans
- 8 Engine from jet plane brought back to Norfolk 70 years after fatal crash
- 9 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 10 Who are the Norfolk 2021 PCC candidates?