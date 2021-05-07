Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power

Published: 9:32 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM May 7, 2021

The motor-powered yacht was travelling from Lowestoft to Wells-next-the-Sea when the boat lost power, disabling its engine and leaving it cut off and adrift - Credit: RNLI Wells

A yacht was towed to safety with its crew after it was left drifting in the North Sea when a rope got tangled in its propeller.

The motor-powered yacht was travelling from Lowestoft to Wells when the boat lost power, disabling its engine and leaving it cut off and adrift between Salthouse and Weybourne on May 6.

The light north-west wind made sailing difficult, and the vessel picked up a piece of rope, which became entangled on the propeller, causing the power cut and leaving her to drift.

The boat had picked up a piece of rope, which had become entangled around their propeller, causing the power cut and leaving her to drift. - Credit: RNLI Wells

The all-weather lifeboat launched just before 3:40pm, reaching the yacht at 4.20pm.

The lifeboat put a crew member on board and towed the vessel to the safety of Wells Harbour.

It took two hours to bring the yacht into the safety of Wells-next-the-Sea harbour. - Credit: RNLI Wells

The tow took two hours, and the boats just managed to get across the Wells Bar on the last of the water on the ebbing tide.

It was decided that the best course of action was to tow the vessel to the safety of Wells Harbour. - Credit: RNLI Wells

Chris Hardy, the lifeboat operations manager, said: "It’s thanks to the brilliant support from the public that Wells RNLI lifeboat is able to launch to incidents like this as we are entirely funded by donations."