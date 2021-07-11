Your say: What else does Fakenham need?
If you were given the choice to add one thing to your town with no complex planning permission or budget restrictions, what would it be?
Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham what they would like to see added to the market town.
Maxine Cooper, 49, from Fakenham said: “An indoor swimming pool. Somewhere that everybody could go to and don’t have to travel too far out of town to get some exercise and have some fun.”
Emily Goddard, 22, from Fakenham said: “I would love a community garden, nature is important for people’s mental health and in the time of Covid we have seen just how important it is to get outside. We don’t have a garden in Fakenham and people wouldn’t have to travel out of town to enjoy nature.”
Lorna Familton, 70, from Foulsham said: “A swimming pool, people would love it. I don’t mind if it is outside or inside, I would just love to have somewhere to go and swim. We have to go out of town to go to a swimming pool and I would love one to be close by.”
Louise Cooper, 28, from Fakenham said: “Swimming pool, a lot of people enjoy swimming and we don’t have anything here which is open to the public. There are private pools but they can be very expensive and small.”
Rodney Brown, 64, from Norwich said: “I would say a bigger car park, especially for a Thursday. I think a multi-storey car park would be good as there is not one in Fakenham. I think it would bring more people into the town as well.”
John Cook, 73, from Shipton said: “We come here regularly for the market and nothing jumps out that the town desperately needs, there are lovely shops and plenty of space in the car parks. I would like to see a community garden, I think it would be nice to have somewhere you could go and relax after you have finished your shopping. Somewhere with beautiful wildflowers and benches, it would be lovely.”