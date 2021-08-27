Your say - What do you think about Banksy's artwork
It’s been on everyone's lips ever since news broke that Banksy himself was behind the mysterious artwork appearing across the region.
The world-renowned artist really put his stamp on the area with his work appearing across East Anglia, but what do residents and tourists think of his work?
Sue Bate, 56, from Fakenham said: “It is great to have and I think it will bring a lot of interest to these areas, and that is a good thing.”
Maureen Plumber, 76 from East Rudham said: “It is exciting and will make people happy. I don’t know much about Banksy, but we are quite happy with it. I could not do it myself, and in this miserable time we need something to get us all excited.”
Malcolm Cook, 73 from Stibbard said: “I really like them, it is something which I think is great and it really brightens the place up. I have not seen them myself but am planning to go and see them.”
Lesley Burke, 58 from Bradford said: “We went to the Cromer one, but it was all boarded up. So sadly we did not see it ourselves. We think it is interesting and it is a good thing, it is also saying something with it. We came all the way from Bradford to look at it, so it is going to help tourism.”
Margaret Garner, 70 from Wells-next-the-Sea said: “I really like Banksy, so I think it is a great thing to have. You just never know what to do with them when they are on the wall, but they are good for the area.”
Gerrald Norton, 70 from King's Lynn said: “I was surprised they came up here and did it. It will bring people to the area to see it and that is good for the businesses as they need some help after how hard everything has been.”