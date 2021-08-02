Your say - What's the best thing about Fakenham

Published: 9:58 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 10:43 AM August 2, 2021

We asked people in Fakenham what the best thing was about the market town. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Living somewhere for years on end we often forget just how great the places are which we call home, or that are just on our doorstep. But, what is the best thing about your town?Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, went down to Fakenham to ask people what is the best thing, in their opinion, about the market town.

Margaret Driscoll, 68 from Holt. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Margaret Driscoll, 68 from Holt said: “What brings me here from Holt is the wonderful Thursday markets which I love to visit. I always catch the bus every Thursday to make sure I am here. It is also the stop for me to change buses on my way home, I always make sure I have some time to have a look around the wonderful shops here.”

Emily Ward, 40 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Emily Ward, 40 from Fakenham said: “There are a number of great things in Fakenham, the variety of shops in the town and the fact it has got all the schools and they are all nearby.

Sophie Raven, 44, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sophie Raven, 44, from Fakenham said: “We have loads of nice walks around here, and we are only a short drive to the coast. We also have a number of great sports clubs in the town that people can get involved with. There is also plenty of nice places to eat and drink.”

Cedric Curry, 75 from Sedgeford. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Cedric Curry, 75 from Sedgeford said: “For me, the best thing is the free car park that offers two hours for free. It makes a big difference for us. It means we can come to look around all the lovely shops in the town without having to pay for parking.”

Ben Cole, 31 from Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ben Cole, 31 from Wells-next-the-Sea said: “The best thing for me is the barbers, I love coming here to get my haircut. I would also say the town has a lot of great options of places to eat and drink from as well.”

Martin Chapman, 66 from Kettering. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Martin Chapman, 66 from Kettering said: “We have been coming to Fakenham for a number of years and we love it. I would say my favourite thing is all the shops and the variety on offer. They have just about every supermarket, whilst also having nice independent businesses.