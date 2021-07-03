Your say - Should Fakenham's Norwich Street be car free?

Published: 5:30 AM July 3, 2021

People in Fakenham were asked if they think Norwich Street should become car-free. - Credit: Sam Dawes

Norwich Street in Fakenham has been closing on market days to help shoppers make the most of their visit.

But should it become car-free for good? Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in the town what they thought.

David Bacon, 74 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

David Bacon, 74, from Fakenham, said: “Yes, it would be a good idea. We have not had a problem for a while, but we used to have some people treating it like a racing track.

"The only problem is it is the only direct route into town for the emergency services. They should be given the access to use the road.”

Ron Back, 82 from Suffolk. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ron Back, 82 from Suffolk, said: “I think so, it would just make it easier and safer for shoppers and might increase the number of shops and people who come here.”

Chantelle Amphlett, 35 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Chantelle Amphlett, 35, from Fakenham, said: “No, I do not, because there is no reason for it. It is the easiest way to get through town and helps traffic. If closed I worry that it will become congested all over the town.”

Ben Fisher, 27 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ben Fisher, 27, from Fakenham, said: “No because it would cause mayhem. It is not busy enough to close it, in my opinion. Look today on market day and how many people are walking down it, it is not enough to warrant closing it.”

Stephanie Jenkinson, 74 from Thursford Green. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Stephanie Jenkinson, 74, from Thursford Green, said: “Yes, I don’t see any point in having this open. People are using it today and it is seeing good use for it and there are not people parking up on the street or racing down it. I think it is good for a town to have some pedestrianised roads.

Heather Taylor, 65 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Heather Taylor, 65, from Fakenham, said: “No, because I don’t see how I would be able to get home.

"It would become a huge detour for me to get home, it is already an issue because they have made one of the roads one way and closing Norwich Street will make my life harder.

"I don’t think it gets that busy, look at it now on market day, there are not that many people walking up it.”