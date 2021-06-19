Your Say - What Covid measures would you keep after June 21?

Published: 5:15 AM June 19, 2021

It feels like the end of Covid disrupting our lives is nearing - but has it changed some parts of life forever?

Our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham if they will continue implementing any Covid measures once restrictions are lifted.

Joy Bacon, 72, from Fakenham, said: “I probably will carry on some things, I don’t think I’ll wear the mask, but I will still be cautious. I think the thing I will keep is the social distance.”

Rosemary Dear, 72 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Rosemary Dear, 72, from Fakenham, said: “I think I will continue to wear a mask in the supermarket or when there are a lot of people around.

"I also hope supermarkets carry on providing sanitiser at the entrance and that people continue to be a little warier of contact with strangers. I also think handshaking will disappear.”

Sue Wooldridge, 70 from Coventry. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sue Wooldridge, 70 from Coventry, said: “There is nothing I wouldn’t do, I won’t give up a mask on public transport or in a crowded place, with the increasing numbers I do not think it would be a good idea to open up anymore. But, at some point, we will have to learn to live with the virus.”

Stuart Andrew, 74 from Nottingham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Stuart Andrew, 74, from Nottingham, said: “I can see us carrying on with the measures for quite some time and I will certainly continue to follow the guidance.

"I cannot imagine this all being over, to be honest with you. When it does all end I do not see the need to carry on the measures, like wearing a mask in public anymore.”

Danny Breeze, 81 from Spixworth. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Danny Breeze, 81, from Spixworth, said: “I do not think it will go away, I imagine we will need a top-up of our vaccines in the winter. If it all goes away then I will not carry on with any of the measures, but there is no chance of that any time soon.”

Terrence English, 61 from Ryburgh. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Terrence English, 61, from Ryburgh, said: “I do not know at the minute, will see how things go. If it was all to end then I think I would carry on doing everything I am doing at the minute for some time.

"It would be a case of building back up my confidence and letting things go when I start feeling safer.”