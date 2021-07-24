Your say - Covid passports, good or bad idea?

Opinion

Published: 5:30 AM July 24, 2021

We asked people in Fakenham if they supported the use of Covid passports. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

With ‘freedom day’ behind us and larger events returning, and possible foreign travel, the idea of a Covid passport has been discussed.

But do people support it? Our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham whether Covid passports were good or bad idea?

Hazel Mindham, 63, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Hazel Mindham, 63, from Fakenham, said: “Yes, it is a very good idea. I think it is one way to help us do things safely. We have passports and driving licences, why should we not have a Covid passport for some elements of our lives.”

Kate Scarfe, 29 from Foulsham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Kate Scarfe, 29 from Foulsham, said: “I think it is a good idea, but it depends on how it is used. I have seen a few ways they could be, if they were just used for travel and holidays I think it is a good idea.

"But, if it was just used to go to a restaurant or the pub then I’m not a huge supporter of them.”

Tracy Wolls, 55, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Tracy Wolls, 55, from Fakenham, said: “It all depends on how they are going to be used. I would say no if it is another ‘big brother’ tracking us, as we already have our phones, computers and bank cards to do that.

"But I have had both my jabs and carry my card around with me, and would be happy with a passport system.”

Stevan Belton, 29 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Stevan Belton, 29, from Fakenham, said: “I am not really sure about it. But if my favourite pub turned around and said I couldn’t get in without the passport, then I would be more than happy to provide one.”

Colin Briggs, 61 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Colin Briggs, 61, from Fakenham, said: “I’m not bothered, what will be, will be. I had my jabs and they said we should be safe with them, so I’m happy with a passport system if my favourite pub or restaurant told me I needed to provide one.”

James Skipper, 47 from Walsingham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

James Skipper, 47, from Walsingham, said: “I think they are needed at the moment, because of the Delta variant and there is still a lot of Covid about in the area.”