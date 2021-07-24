Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Opinion

Your say - Covid passports, good or bad idea?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:30 AM July 24, 2021   
We asked people in Fakenham if they supported the use of Covid passports.

We asked people in Fakenham if they supported the use of Covid passports. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

With ‘freedom day’ behind us and larger events returning, and possible foreign travel, the idea of a Covid passport has been discussed.

But do people support it? Our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham whether Covid passports were good or bad idea?

Hazel Mindham, 63, from Fakenham.

Hazel Mindham, 63, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Hazel Mindham, 63, from Fakenham, said: “Yes, it is a very good idea. I think it is one way to help us do things safely. We have passports and driving licences, why should we not have a Covid passport for some elements of our lives.”

Kate Scarfe, 29 from Foulsham.

Kate Scarfe, 29 from Foulsham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Kate Scarfe, 29 from Foulsham, said: “I think it is a good idea, but it depends on how it is used. I have seen a few ways they could be, if they were just used for travel and holidays I think it is a good idea.

"But, if it was just used to go to a restaurant or the pub then I’m not a huge supporter of them.”

Tracy Wolls, 55, from Fakenham.

Tracy Wolls, 55, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Tracy Wolls, 55, from Fakenham, said: “It all depends on how they are going to be used. I would say no if it is another ‘big brother’ tracking us, as we already have our phones, computers and bank cards to do that.

"But I have had both my jabs and carry my card around with me, and would be happy with a passport system.”

Stevan Belton, 29 from Fakenham.

Stevan Belton, 29 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Most Read

  1. 1 Last man alive to be born at country home celebrates 100th birthday
  2. 2 Fakenham Figures - Pensthorpe manager reveals his love for north Norfolk
  3. 3 Lifeboat launched to rescue broken down 30ft cruiser
  1. 4 Testing plea for visitors as holiday season heats up
  2. 5 Your say - Covid passports, good or bad idea?
  3. 6 Siblings united for pop-up selling burgers and ice cream on farm
  4. 7 First look at adventure trail ahead of opening
  5. 8 Ever fancied 'forest bathing'? How being close to nature can ease stress
  6. 9 Youngsters camp out for 'Sharkitude' leavers event
  7. 10 I don't fear change in north Norfolk - just keep what makes it special

Stevan Belton, 29, from Fakenham, said: “I am not really sure about it. But if my favourite pub turned around and said I couldn’t get in without the passport, then I would be more than happy to provide one.”

Colin Briggs, 61 from Fakenham.

Colin Briggs, 61 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Colin Briggs, 61, from Fakenham, said: “I’m not bothered, what will be, will be. I had my jabs and they said we should be safe with them, so I’m happy with a passport system if my favourite pub or restaurant told me I needed to provide one.”

James Skipper, 47 from Walsingham.

James Skipper, 47 from Walsingham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

James Skipper, 47, from Walsingham, said: “I think they are needed at the moment, because of the Delta variant and there is still a lot of Covid about in the area.”

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth on show at the Reepham Classic Car Festival. Pict

Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Pubs in Fakenham have reacted to Phil Cutter's vaccine policy at his pub in Norwich.

'He shouldn't be getting abuse' - Fakenham pubs react to landlord's vax...

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Lidl sign and outside the supermarket

Free lunch offer for mystery man who paid for woman's Lidl shopping

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus