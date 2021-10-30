Your say: When should Christmas decorations start going up?

We asked people in Fakenham for their thoughts on when Christmas decorations should start going up - Credit: Aaron McMillan

After one Norfolk family put up their Christmas lights in October, we wondered when people in Fakenham consider it acceptable to start decorating for the festive season.

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in the town centre for their thoughts.

Judith Evans, 67, from Heacham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Judith Evans, 67, from Heacham, said: “December 1 for me because we like to have them up, and we take them down on the twelfth day of Christmas. I think the people in Gorleston have put them up a bit early. We have not had Halloween yet.”

Hazel Theodore, 72, from Sheringham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Hazel Theodore, 72, from Sheringham, said: “A week before as they get covered in dust. We only do Christmas for a week. It is far too early for Christmas decorations.”

John Theodore, 73, from Sheringham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

John Theodore, 73, from Sheringham, said: “If my wife did not do it, then they would not go up. I think that decorations are a bit tacky.”

Peter Darkins, 73, from Necton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Peter Darkins, 73, from Necton, said: “We normally put ours up two weeks before Christmas. I just think it is way too early for them to be up now. But, if they are up early for charity, then fair enough.”

Wendy Barrett, 55, from Hempton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Wendy Barrett, 55, from Hempton, said: “December 1 for me. We like to do it early as we like to enjoy them being up for a long time. I think with the people who have their decorations up in Gorleston, more power to them.”

Estelle Furnell, 55, from Burham Thorpe. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Estelle Furnell, 55, from Burnham Thorpe, said: “Never earlier than December 1, and my tree does not go up until two weeks before Christmas as that is a tradition in my family.”