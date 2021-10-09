Your Say - How has the fuel crisis affected you?

Published: 7:00 AM October 9, 2021

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, went down to the market town to ask people about their experiences with the fuel shortages. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

This week our world has been dominated by the ongoing fuel crisis.

Despite both signs of stability, and the reassurances there is no fuel shortage, this has not stopped long queues from forming at garages, and leaving some pumps dry.

How has this affected people in Fakenham?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people about their experiences with the fuel shortages.

Nick Wright, 58, from Sherringham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Nick Wright, 58, from Sheringham, said: “I drove over here today to go to the shops, but I have had no problems at all getting fuel. When I did go and get fuel in Sheringham I drove straight onto the forecourt. I have seen queues there but I did not get caught in one.”

Katherine Hodgson, 73, from Briston. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Katherine Hodgson, 73, from Briston, said: “We have nearly got a full tank anyway so I will avoid going to the pump. I filled up before this all started and I do not use the car an awful lot.”

Carol Stubbs, 62, from Hempton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Carol Stubbs, 62, from Hempton, said: “Not at all has it affected me. I do not use the car to go everywhere, and, I have enough fuel so I am not panicking. I usually only fill up once a month as we do not travel that far.”

Kathy Richardson, 75, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Kathy Richardson, 75, from Fakenham, said: “I have been up in Yorkshire this week and seen it has been difficult to get fuel. I travelled there by train, and the last time I filled up the car was around three months ago. So, I'm not in any rush.”

Carol Darby, 74, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Carol Darby, 74, from Fakenham, said: “We have avoided any rush. We have got a quarter of a tank left and we will fill up when it has quietened down. It is not an emergency for us, as we have bikes that we can use.”

Mitchell Berger, 63, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mitchell Berger, 63, from Fakenham, said: “I had to get some fuel and I was in and out of there in minutes. I was in the queue for around ten minutes. I cycled over there to see how busy it was, then came back in the car.