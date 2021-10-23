Your say: What is your favourite TV show ever?

Published: 7:00 AM October 23, 2021

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, went down to Fakenham to ask people what their favourite TV show of all time is. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Following the news that Squid Game has knocked Bridgerton off the top spot for the most-watched show on Netflix, we wanted to find out about Fakenham's favourite television shows.

Over the last decade, the sheer selection of TV programmes on offer has grown exponentially.

That is, of course, almost entirely thanks to the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, which allow viewers to binge-watch to their heart's content.

Some might say it really has been a golden age for the small screen.

But if you had to choose, what is your favourite show of all time?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in Fakenham to cast their votes.

Val Houchin, 79, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Val Houchin, 79, from Fakenham, said: “Downton Abbey is my favourite. I just love how it feels and how it is made. The other one for me would be Call the Midwife.”

Paul Carpenter, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMilan

Paul Carpenter, from Fakenham, said: “I think it has to be the Tommy Cooper Show for me. He was just the funniest guy. I only had to look at him and he would make me chuckle.”

Roger Edwards, 74, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Roger Edwards, 74, from Fakenham, said: “For me, it has to be Upstairs, Downstairs. It started in black and white, and went through to colour. It gave a start to a lot of people who went on to be very famous. It was also very funny and really made me laugh.”

James Hewens, 75, from Guist. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

James Hewens, 75, from Guist, said: “I used to watch Doctor Who when that started. I started watching with the first Doctor and have seen most of the episodes. When I grew up I read the Dan Dare comic books so the idea of a program about time travel was something I loved.”

Heather Bowes, 69, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Heather Bowes, 69, from Fakenham, said: “Blake Seven for me was my favourite. It was one of the weird science fiction shows and I really liked it. It was like a British Star Trek."

Sharon Brierley, 51, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sharon Brierley, 51, from Fakenham, said: “At the moment it has to be Strictly Come Dancing. I just love watching the celebrities to see how they dance, how they perform, and their costumes.”