Fakenham Times > News

Your say - Where is your favourite place to eat?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2021   
Our reporter Aaron McMillan went down to Fakenham to ask people, where is your favourite place to eat in Norfolk?

Our reporter Aaron McMillan went down to Fakenham to ask people, where is your favourite place to eat in Norfolk?

There is nothing quite like going out for food.

Whether it is having a night off from cooking the tea for a nice meal out, sitting down in a cafe for a coffee and sandwich, or grabbing fish and chips by the coast, and our county has some lovely spots to grab a bite.

But, where is your favourite? Our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham where they most liked to eat out.

Mandy Burrows, 62 from Norwich.

Mandy Burrows, 62 from Norwich. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mandy Burrows, 62, from Norwich, said: “A place called Saporita in Norwich. It's a little Italian place around the lanes. A group of Italians run the place and the food is fantastic and it has got a fantastic atmosphere. It is a lovely place to go and eat.”

Andrew Pierce, 57 from Fakenham

Andrew Pierce, 57 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Andrew Pierce, 57, from Fakenham said: “I go to the Wetherspoons on Bridge Street if I go anywhere. It is cheap and the food is good and I know the people who work there and the people who go along to it.”

Imogen Kirk, 27 from Fakenham.

Imogen Kirk, 27 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Imogen Kirk, 27, from Fakenham said: “I would go to the Sculthorpe Aviator, which I think is nice. It has really good food, a great atmosphere and lovely people who work there. It is where I would go.”

Barbra Jarvis, 79 from Fakenham.

Barbra Jarvis, 79 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Barbra Jarvis, 79, from Fakenham said: “We like to go down to the Sculthorpe Mill. The food is fantastic, they do this amazing steak dish, it is also very reasonable. They recently renovated it and it looks lovely. We like to sit in the beautiful garden.”

Malcolm Jarvis, 87 from Fakenham

Malcolm Jarvis, 87 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Malcolm Jarvis, 87, from Fakenham said: “There are some pubs we like on the coast which have a lovely cosy feel to them, but I would say the Sculthorpe Mill as well. The food is lovely and very competitive. It is everything from the steak, but they also do the most amazing carrot cake there. The setting down by the river is stunning.”

Jemma Greaves, 29 from Fakenham.

Jemma Greaves, 29 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jemma Greaves, 29, from Fakenham said: “The Sculthorpe Aviator for me, it has good food and nice people who work there. I like the steak there, it is really good.”

