Your say - What's been the highlight of your summer?
The staycation summer has been jam-packed for many, from trips away, to days outs, and everything in between.
But what has been your highlight?
Our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham what has been their highlight during the summer months as we got used to being back outdoors once more.
Catherine Cockrill, 60, from Fakenham, said: “A break over in the Broads. I could travel by car and I felt like I had been away.
"I went for a trip on a boat with a friend, we also had wonderful weather there as well, a great trip.”
William Parker, 73, from Fakenham, said: “My trading at the shop has been great, I have made a lot of money and done well.
"This summer has been the best trade I have done in some time.”
Barbara Slaughter, 74, from Foulsham, said: “We have been everywhere on trips and the sunshine has been great.
"I love feeling warm and I do feel it when it is cold and to get out in the sunshine is wonderful. We also have been to Sheringham which was very nice.”
Gary Gunn, 65, from Beeston Regis, said: “We have just moved to Norfolk which has been our highlight.
"We used to come here in a caravan for our holidays and we just love it here. We are really happy and Norfolk is just a nice, lovely place to live.”
Sam Ireson, 29, from Burnham Market, said: “Probably going back out singing has been the best.
"I’m a member of Nelson’s Shantymen and it has been great to get back out to pubs and perform and to raise money for charity.”
Fran Crick, 82, from Fakenham, said: “I had my family come up from Southend and had a wonderful time.
"I wanted to go swimming in the sea at Brancaster, as I haven’t been for so long. We also went to the pictures to see a film, and it was so nice to see them all.”