Your say - Fakenham's thoughts on 'firebreak' lockdown
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Since rumoured, the firebreak Covid lockdown has been dismissed by a number of people, but what do people in Fakenham think of it?
It has been reported in recent days that government plans for an October "firebreak" lockdown have been drawn up, in the event that hospitalisations continue at their current level.
Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, headed to Fakenham to ask people what they thought about the potential lockdown - and whether it’s a good idea.
Janet Ficarra, 64, from Fakenham, said: “If it is going to happen, it is going to happen - there is nothing we can do about it. If it is going to save lives, then good.”
Sarah Brown, 71, from Fakenham, said: “It would be good I think. There has been too big a rise in rates at the moment. Hardly anyone has a mask on, so I do think it would be a good idea to get some control over the virus before the winter. Also, with the school starting to go back I think it is important.”
Kevin Webb, 57, from Fakenham, said: “I don't think I can say whether it is or isn''t a good idea. I can see a situation where it could be necessary but I would hope and pray that it would not be needed. Over the last few months, we have gone back to some sort of normality, so it would be a great shame to have to revert to how we were before.”
Alison Webb, 62, from Fakenham, said: “I do not think it is needed and I don't think people would adhere to it. If it does threaten the school time of children, who have already missed so much, then that would be a bad thing.”
John Wiggs, 72, from Fakenham, said: “I do not think Covid is going to go away overnight. We have to live with this for a couple of years. But we can’t have hospitals getting full up as people are waiting for operations.”
David Carter, 74, from Sedgeford, said: “To be honest I have started to switch off from the pandemic. I will follow the recommended measures in place, but it is becoming a bit much with all the stats. I don't think we are at the epidemic level. With the children going back, we might see a spike.”