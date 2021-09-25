Your say: Would you like to see face masks made mandatory again?
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
With plans unveiled for the winter as we continue to battle coronavirus, we could be set to see the return of mandatory face coverings across the country.
The government’s 'Plan A' would continue with current measures such as hand-washing, ventilation and optional mask-wearing.
However, the prime minister did not rule out mandating vaccine passports or face masks as he unveiled the government's 'Plan B'.
Ahead of the potential changes, our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham for their thoughts.
Marion Peck, 56, from Sculthorpe, said: “They do not really bother me. I think it is a good thing. We encourage people to wear them in the shop. We are finding that most people are wearing them in our shop. Out of 20 customers, one might not wear them.”
You may also want to watch:
Norman Benn, 77, from Briston, said: “I think if we are in close spaces then we should wear them. If I go into any shop I put one on. It is not about me, it is about saving others.”
Ray Steward, 80, from Taverham, said: “I am fine with it - I still wear mine. It is safer and helps people. I'm going to carry on wearing it for a little while.”
Most Read
- 1 Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
- 2 From hobby to business: Student sees house plant business grow
- 3 Road blocked following accident
- 4 Frustration as bid to house Afghan refugees fails
- 5 Meet the great-grandmother who has raised more than £100,000 for her church
- 6 From wartime heritage to modern dentistry: MP's summer in Norfolk
- 7 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
- 8 Mid-Norfolk breweries were hearing about CO2 shortages "several weeks ago"
- 9 Proposal could see eight new homes built in Fakenham
- 10 Historic pub seeking new licence despite neighbour concerns
Julia McLoughlin, 73, from Hunstanton, said: “I am all for it. I haven’t taken mine off because I think we still need to use them, as it is looking a bit dodgy. I am going to carry on and continue to wear mine on the bus, in the shops and when I am in a crowded place.”
Keith Wills, 83, from Little Snoring, said: “I am for it because I have health issues. I would feel safer if everybody was wearing a mask. That is why I continue to wear a mask to this date.”
Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh, said: “I think it is a good idea as there are a lot of vulnerable people around. I know people who are still scared to go out, so I will keep wearing mine for the foreseeable.”