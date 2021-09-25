Your say: Would you like to see face masks made mandatory again?

Published: 7:00 AM September 25, 2021

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in Fakenham how they would feel about face masks becoming mandatory again - Credit: Aaron McMillan

With plans unveiled for the winter as we continue to battle coronavirus, we could be set to see the return of mandatory face coverings across the country.

The government’s 'Plan A' would continue with current measures such as hand-washing, ventilation and optional mask-wearing.

However, the prime minister did not rule out mandating vaccine passports or face masks as he unveiled the government's 'Plan B'.

Ahead of the potential changes, our reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham for their thoughts.

Marion Peck, 56, from Sculthorpe - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Marion Peck, 56, from Sculthorpe, said: “They do not really bother me. I think it is a good thing. We encourage people to wear them in the shop. We are finding that most people are wearing them in our shop. Out of 20 customers, one might not wear them.”

Norman Benn, 77, from Briston - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Norman Benn, 77, from Briston, said: “I think if we are in close spaces then we should wear them. If I go into any shop I put one on. It is not about me, it is about saving others.”

Ray Steward, 80, from Taverham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ray Steward, 80, from Taverham, said: “I am fine with it - I still wear mine. It is safer and helps people. I'm going to carry on wearing it for a little while.”

Julia McLoughlin, 73, from Hunstanton - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Julia McLoughlin, 73, from Hunstanton, said: “I am all for it. I haven’t taken mine off because I think we still need to use them, as it is looking a bit dodgy. I am going to carry on and continue to wear mine on the bus, in the shops and when I am in a crowded place.”

Keith Wills, 83, from Little Snoring - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Keith Wills, 83, from Little Snoring, said: “I am for it because I have health issues. I would feel safer if everybody was wearing a mask. That is why I continue to wear a mask to this date.”

Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Donna Morton, 41, from Great Ryburgh, said: “I think it is a good idea as there are a lot of vulnerable people around. I know people who are still scared to go out, so I will keep wearing mine for the foreseeable.”