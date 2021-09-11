Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Your say - Your favourite landmark in North Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 AM September 11, 2021   
We asked people in Fakenham what their favourite landmark in North Norfolk is.

North Norfolk is blessed with many landmarks that can be our favourite to visit.

From the pier at Cromer to abbeys and parks, we are lucky that we have so many great places we can show off to friends coming to the region, or somewhere we like to go and enjoy the sights.

Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham what their favourite landmark in North Norfolk is.

Jade Harvey, 36 from West Raynham

Jade Harvey, 36 from West Raynham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jade Harvey, 36 from West Raynham, said: “Holkham Beach, it is a bit undiscovered and it is empty some of the time and you can be the only person there at times and that is why I like it so much.”

Barry Partin, 36 from King’s Lynn.

Barry Partin, 36 from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Barry Partin, 36 from King’s Lynn, said: “The Customs House in King’s Lynn is my favourite. A great and special place in the area and it is a very historical place for the town.”

Ken Symonds, 85 from King’s Lynn.

Ken Symonds, 85 from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ken Symonds, 85 from King’s Lynn, said: “I like Sheringham, but have not been for a while because of the lockdown. I used to live in Cromer so I love the pier and the beach there as well. The beach is one of my favourite places in Norfolk.”

Bob Louth, 71 from Gidea Park.

Bob Louth, 71 from Gidea Park. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Bob Louth, 71 from Gidea Park, said: “Walsingham Abbey is my favourite place. The history of it and the sense of peacefulness there which I love. It is such a beautiful, spiritual place.”

Neil Woodhouse, 43 from Fakenham.

Neil Woodhouse, 43 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Neil Woodhouse, 43 from Fakenham, said: “Sheringham Park is always great there and I really like going there with my children. It is a wonderful place to go and it is so beautiful and my children and I feel safe there.”

Margaret Sewell, 69, from Bintree.

Margaret Sewell, 69, from Bintree. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Margaret Sewell, 69, from Bintree, said: “There are so many I like, there is Wells which is a beautiful area. I like Walsingham as well and the north Norfolk coast. I could go on and on as it is such a beautiful area in which we live.”

