Your say - Should we push on with 'Freedom Day'... or delay?

Published: 6:00 AM July 16, 2021

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, went down to Fakenham to ask people if they would push forward with 'Freedom Day', or delay it. - Credit: Sarah Ravencroft

After it was pushed back last month, July 19 is now the new date for 'Freedom Day' which will see a range of Covid restrictions being dropped as we learn to live with the virus.

But if you had the choice, would you push forward with the date, or delay it a little longer?

Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham what they would do.

Lavinia Holdway, 76 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Lavinia Holdway, 76, from Fakenham, said: “I would delay it. I have been on my own since the start of the pandemic and I must say in Fakenham they have been excellent with following the rules, or at least what I have seen.

"I am looking forward to travelling to Ireland to see my family, but I think it is a bit too soon to open it all up.”

Linda Hawes, 67, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Linda Hawes, 67, from Fakenham, said: “I think we should delay it slightly. With the rates going up again, or so I understand it is, so I think it would be better to wait a little bit longer.”

Peter Tuck, 63, from Mileham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Peter Tuck, 63, from Mileham: “I think we should push on with it. Let us get back to normal, it has gone on for far too long. I am definitely wanting a return to some form of normality soon.”

Andrew Sharp, 63 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Andrew Sharp, 63, from Fakenham, said: “Push forward with it. What is the point in just waiting around, or we will never get over it.

"I want to see normality. I had Covid myself and was in the hospital for three weeks with it, but I just believe we need to get on with it now.”

Georgina Hardy, 76 from Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Georgina Hardy, 76, from Wells-next-the-Sea, said: “I think it should be delayed a little bit. I believe it should be done in stages, where right now, it is not.

"I think it should be a slower process rather than doing everything at once.”

Neil Cordner 60 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Neil Cordner, 60, from Fakenham, said: “Delay it. Me and my partner are at risk of catching Covid and until there is a bigger percentage of people fully vaccinated then we should delay it until then.

"If we keep going too soon it will be with us for another year. It will just make it worse in the winter if we go too early with it.”