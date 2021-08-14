Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Your say - What attraction are you most looking forward to visiting?

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 AM August 14, 2021   
We asked people in Fakenham what attraction they were most looking forward to visiting as more things open up.

As Covid restrictions continue to ease across the county, we can finally get out to the places we love the most. Whether it is a trip to your favourite Norfolk town or that new attraction that just opened, we are seeing those activities return for our pleasure. Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham which place they were most looking forward to visiting. 

Karen Scoles, 65 from Heachham.

Karen Scoles, 65 from Heachham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Karen Scoles, 65, from Heachham said: “We love the Norfolk broads and have not been there for a little while. It is so amazing and we love going there out of season as it is just so beautiful.”

Christine Heart, 83 from Fakenham.

Christine Heart, 83 from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Christine Heart, 83, from Fakenham said: “A decent restaurant I suppose. I would like to go to The Ostrich Inn or the Assembly Rooms. We will go when we can get a good party together with friends and family, but I cannot wait to have a meal out.” 

Ronald Sewell, 80 from Great Ryburgh.

Ronald Sewell, 80 from Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ronald Sewell, 80, from Great Ryburgh said: “A good restaurant. I have not got anywhere particular in mind, just somewhere that is responsibility priced and has a good atmosphere. I would have said a good market as well, but coming into Fakenham today has ticked that off my list.”

Beryl Sewell, 78 from Great Ryburgh.

Beryl Sewell, 78 from Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Beryl Sewell, 78, from Great Ryburgh said: “The Hunstanton theatre. I just really want to go to the theatre. We love going for a night out there. We like going to Norwich for shows as well, but I cannot wait to get back to it.”

Samatha Creed, 48 from Harpley.

Samatha Creed, 48 from Harpley. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Samatha Creed, 48, from Harpley said: “The theatre, nowhere in particular, just any of them. I have been to the one in Cromer and would love to go there again. I think they have been struggling so it would be good to go out and support them.” 

Liam Bareford, 20 from King’s Lynn.

Liam Bareford, 20 from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Liam Bareford, 20, from King’s Lynn said: “Eric’s Fish and Chips bar. It is just a really nice place to go and has the best fish and chips.” 

