Your say - Fakenham reacts to 950 homes plan

After the recent approval of the plans that will see 950 new homes built in Fakenham, how do people feel about the news? - Credit: Aaron McMillan

After the recent approval of plans that will see 950 new homes built in Fakenham, how does the town feel about the news?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, spoke to people on market day to find out their thoughts.

Rob Fuller, 38, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Rob Fuller, 38, from Fakenham, said: “I think it is going to be a good thing, to build up the community and town a little more. It will bring new people into the town and new jobs with all the new services there.”

Wendy Scholes, 66, from Briston. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Wendy Scholes, 66, from Briston, said: “I live in a village nearby, but I think it is a lot for the town. It looks like a very big development. Also, I would be worried about the traffic and the impact on services.”

Teresa Menday, 54, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Teresa Menday, 54, from Fakenham, said: “I understand people need somewhere to live, but does it have to be right here? I am worried about the impact it will have on the services in the town.”

Louise Roberts, 47, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Louise Roberts, 47, from Fakenham, said: “I have literally just moved here. There are a lot fewer homes being built here than my immediate area around where I lived in Hertfordshire. There were set to be 40,000 new houses built near my old home. For me, 950 homes is nothing.”

Peter Bailey, 60, from Stalham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Peter Bailey, 60, from Stalham, said: “If there is the infrastructure to support them, they should be built - but it seems a bit overkill. 950 to a place like Fakenham will mean a lot more cars, more people around and a lot of pressure on all the infrastructure, education, and health services.”

Linds Flowerdew, 65, from Little Walsingham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Linds Flowerdew, 65, from Little Walsingham, said: “There are always people who need homes, but that is a lot of housing. Almost 1,000 seems new homes seems like a lot to me."