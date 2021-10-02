Your say: What are you looking forward to in the rest of 2021?

Published: 7:00 AM October 2, 2021

We asked people in Fakenham what they are most looking to in the rest of 2021. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Whether it's a weekend away with loved ones, getting to a packed-out stadium, or simply seeing your friends in person again, we can all agree that it is nice to have something to look forward to.

And, following a turbulent 18 months, these experiences might seem even more enjoyable than before.

With three months of the year left, our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in Fakenham what they are most looking forward in the remainder of 2021.

Lisa Willis, 56, from Little Ryburgh. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Lisa Willis, 56, from Little Ryburgh, said: “I’m most looking forward to being with family. We were not allowed to see each other last year so it is nice to be able to be with them now.”

Diane Bell, 70, from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Diane Bell, 70, from King’s Lynn, said: “If it was next year, I would say finally being able to go on my big cruise around Australia. Right now, I'm looking forward to going on a 1940s weekend. Plus, just being out and about with friends after so long apart.”

Alison Faulkner, 35, from Swaffon. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Alison Faulkner, 35, from Swaffham, said: "Just being with my family. I live and work in Swaffham now, and not with my family anymore in Little Ryburgh. So it is nice to come and see them."

Danny Breeze, 82, from Spixworth. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Danny Breeze, 82, from Spixworth, said: “I would love to see Norwich City win a game. It seems like wishful thinking at the moment. I would like to see them stay in the Premier League for as long as they can.”

Janet Dunkling, 69, from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Janet Dunkling, 69, from King’s Lynn, said: “I am looking forward to just going out and about with friends and feeling free with them. It doesn’t have to be anything big.”

Jeff Minister, 75 from King’s Lynn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jeff Minister, 75, from King’s Lynn, added: “Finally getting rid of Covid so we can get out and about more. I know we have to learn to live with it, but I would like to go out and do things as we did before all of this.”