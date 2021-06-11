Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Your say - At home or the pub... Where will you watch the Three Lions?

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 AM June 11, 2021   
James Colson from Kettering.

James Colson from Kettering. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

With the delayed European Championships finally kicking off this weekend, England fans are once again praying that football will finally be coming home.

But, with Covid protocols still in place for the time being, the question is where will people tune in to watch the Three Lions’ European venture?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, ask people in Wells-next-the-Sea where they will be watching the games.

James Colson, 40 from Kettering: “It all depends on what is allowed, but I imagine I will go to the pub for the atmosphere.

"I’d prefer to be in the pub for the cold drafts of beers and you do not have to walk to the fridge. Plus with the atmosphere, it feels like you are at a match.”

Matthew Warr, from Lincoln.

Matthew Warr, from Lincoln. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Warr, 43 from Lincoln: “I will be watching at home because it is a bit of a hassle to be fair, so I will probably stay at home and watch it with friends there.

"Depending on how successful we are, if we go far maybe I will go out for it, or have more people out in the garden for it. For the Scotland game, we are on a stag do, so I will definitely be in the pub for that one.”

Glen Chapman, from Sunderland.

Glen Chapman, from Sunderland. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Most Read

  1. 1 BBC Springwatch to return to Norfolk beauty spot
  2. 2 Source of sound that mystified village revealed to be rocket testing
  3. 3 Sisters of BBC judge hope to breathe new life into Fakenham pub
  1. 4 Decade old Fakenham salon could be turned into home
  2. 5 A peek inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
  3. 6 Beach hut rentals soar as people flock to the seaside
  4. 7 The 16 Norfolk sites 'regularly at risk of flooding'
  5. 8 New councillors aim to 'reconnect' with town
  6. 9 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid
  7. 10 'Stay Covid Safe' scheme launches in north Norfolk

Glen Chapman, 58, from Sunderland: “We are going to be away in London during the group stages, so I will be going to the pub for it. We didn’t plan to be in London for the games, it is just a happy coincidence.”

Eddye Vaughan, from Nottinghamshire.

Eddye Vaughan, from Nottinghamshire. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Eddye Vaughan, 38, from Nottinghamshire: “I have got three kids so I just take each day as it comes. But I will probably be watching the games at home.”

Stephen Bacon, from Beccles.

Stephen Bacon, from Beccles. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Stephen Bacon, 58, from Beccles: “I'll probably watch the games at home. I don’t go to the pubs much anyway, and with all the fuss it has kind of put me off it. I try my best to avoid the crowds.”

Chris Cooper, from Rowington.

Chris Cooper, from Rowington. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Chris Cooper, 40, from Rowington: “At home, so I can watch it with my son, we are really looking forward to watching it together. Also, I am probably a bit too old for the pub now anyway.”

Where will you be watching the games? Take part in our survey and tell us where you'll be tuning in from.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Joe Granger from Wells-next-the-Sea witnessed what he called cruel and clueless people around the town’s quay catching crabs

Project manager calls on better gillying education in Wells

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

Joy as 'Lord Nelson's local' pub reopens after five years

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Holkham's tribute to 'kind, warm and generous' estate manager

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus