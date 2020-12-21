Published: 11:11 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 11:52 AM December 21, 2020

Fakenham FC celebrate at full time as they progress to the next round of the FA vase. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Fakenham FC made history as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA vase after seeing off MK Irish on penalties.

They did it the hard way, as they saw a two-goal lead vanish in a matter of minutes during the second half, but managed to hold their nerve from the spot.

The Ghosts took the lead through Ashley Jarvis in the 25th minute from a corner.

The set piece was initially defended by MK Irish, but Jack Robinson got on the end of the loose ball, and put it back into the box. After a goalmouth scramble, Ashley Jarvis struck a hard shot to make it 1-0.

Fakenham FC celebrate their first goal aganist MK Irish in the FA vase. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Fakenham had the better chances and more control of the game in the first half. However, the visitors came out of the blocks quicker and sharper in the second half.

Fakenham held their nerve and just past the hour mark, doubled their lead.

Callum Brain had the ball in space and played it out to the right flank for Jack Robinson, who dribbled towards goal and went one on one with the keeper. Robinson came out on top as he slotted the ball past the keeper at his near post to put the Ghosts 2-0 up.

Fakenham FC celebrating their second goal aganist progressing to the fourth round of the FA vase as they beat MK Irish. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

15 minutes later, MK Irish pulled a goal back. Fakenham were not able to hold on and five minutes later, the visitors were level after converting a penalty.

The Ghosts were almost on the wrong end of a historic comeback as MK Irish had the ball in the net in stoppage time, but it was disallowed due to a foul on goalkeeper Tom Coombe.

Fakenham goalkeeper, Tom Coombe collects the ball. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

The 90 minutes finished level and the Norfolk side headed to penalties, the third time in this season’s competition they had needed spot-kicks.

They came out on top in the penalty shootout winning 4-2, with Josh Hazell scoring the winning penalty to send Fakenham through to the next round.

The draw for the fourth round is today (December 21), with the fourth round taking place on January 9, 2021.

The ghosts return to action on December 28, as they host Sheringham.

Report provided by Alan Raymond Palmer.

Fans watch on at Clipbush Park as Fakenham beat MK Irish in the FA Vase. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer



