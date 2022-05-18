Ladies to take centre stage at Fakenham Races season finale
The scene is set for the final meeting of the season at Fakenham Racecourse - and it promises to be the most glamorous.
Sunday (May 22) will see the curtain fall on the 2021/22 National Hunt Racing season, with ladies taking centre stage during the seven-race Jarrold Ladies Raceday.
The £20,000 Jarrold Handicap Chase (4.25pm) is the feature race, with 13 initial entries for the two-mile and five-furlong contest.
And it's not just off the track where ladies will be the centre of attention.
Two female trainers - Lucy Wadham and Laura Morgan - have interesting entries. Wadham fields recent Huntingdon runner-up Somekindofstar, while Morgan may run hat-trick-seeking seven-year-old Percussion, a scorer at Southwell in both April and May.
The racecard starts at 1.50pm., fittingly with a female jockeys' handicap hurdle.
Hey Bob, the Olly Murphy-trained winner at Fakenham's previous meeting, has been entered, as has Wymondham trainer Caroline Fryer's six-year-old gelding Cloudy Wednesday, an impressive runner-up at that same meeting.
In the Jarrold Novices' Chase at 2.20pm, Getaway Jewel, (trained by Micky Hammond), Ar Mest (Henry Oliver) and Rana of Kutch (Mike Sowersby) are all fancied to take their chance, with the latter a recent runner-up at Market Rasen.
Top trainer Alan King could run four-year-old filly Sweet Moon in the two-mile maiden hurdle at 2.50pm.
The 3.20pm Queen's Dragoon Guard Prince of Wales Cup Chase has attracted 15 entries including Dubai Guest, runner-up at Fakenham's previous meeting, and veteran grey mare Goodnight Charlie, who was fourth at that same meeting to Tommie Beau in the Snellings Norfolk National.
The Milton Harris-trained Mr Yeats catches the eye among the entries for the 3.52pm novice hurdle.
The final race of the season is the 4.55pm handicap hurdle over two miles. Included in the field is the Sarah Humphrey-trained Glimpse of Gold, who notched up his fourth Fakenham success earlier this month in his 10th race at the course.
Visit fakenhamracecourse.co.uk/jarrold-ladies-day-race-meeting-five-day-entries for the full racecard.
For the full report and photos from Ladies Day at Fakenham Racecourse, visit fakenhamtimes.co.uk or pick up a copy of the paper from Thursday, May 26.