Fakenham manager calls on town to support team from afar in FA Vase clash

Published: 3:23 PM April 16, 2021

As Fakenham FC prepare for their biggest game of the season their manager has called on the town to send in messages of support to help the team.

The Ghosts are preparing for their delayed FA Vase fourth round fixture against Binfield on April 17 but with Covid restrictions in place, fans will not be able to attend the game.

Andy Cunningham, first team manager, said they will miss the crowd, but called on them to support the team from afar.

The ghosts are preparing for their delayed FA Vase fourth round fixture against Binfield. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

“The town has been fantastic over the last few rounds and the supporter’s presence will be a huge miss for us,” he said.

“Messages of support prior to the game would be great for everyone involved.”

You may also want to watch:

The match will be their first competitive fixture since December 19, when they knocked Milton Keynes Irish out on penalties.

The match will be their first competitive fixture since December 19, when they knocked Milton Keynes Irish out of the vase on penalties. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

The team has been back in action, playing three friendly matches, and picking up three wins.

With the league being voided with Fakenham unbeaten, Mr Cunningham said the team is now focused on the games ahead despite the strange format.

“Given it's just cup games, you probably prepare a little more as you would if you were playing a cup final,” he said.

Fans will be able to live-stream the match as cheer on the ghosts from home. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

“With that being your focus, there is perhaps that little bit more focus on the detail in terms of preparation.

“We are really looking forward to them, we know things have changed since we last played competitively in terms of the run we were on and the confidence and self-belief that brings,” he said.

“In cup games, you can feel the intensity increase given what is at stake, but the players have all been fantastic to this point.”

Sadly, the stands will be empty with Fakenham return to competitive action. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

The team kick off at 12.30pm at Clipbush Park, as the three o’clock kick-off was moved back, with Prince Philip’s funeral taking place on Saturday afternoon.

The match will be live-streamed, with details coming shortly.

Mr Cunningham hopes his players enjoy the game as much as they can.

“They are a fantastic bunch who give everything to the club,” he said.

“They have prepared as well as they can given the short timescales, I just want them to enjoy the occasion, albeit without fans, and do themselves the justice they deserve.

“I will be proud of every single one of them regardless of the outcome."