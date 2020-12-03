Published: 12:25 PM December 3, 2020

Fakenham Town's manager has said Saturday's FA Vase fixture is their biggest game in years.

Andy Cunningham is preparing for their return to Clipbush Park and a unique game. The Ghosts take on Youtube side Hashtag United in the second round of the FA Vase on December 5.

Fakenham First Team Manager, Andy Cunningham (right) - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

The game, which is the club’s first competitive fixture since the second national lockdown was lifted, is already sold out.

It will also be live-streamed in full online and a highlights video will be produced by Hashtag for their large online following.

With 533,000 subscribers on their channel, this is the most coverage Fakenham and their players have had in some time.

“I think there is more excitement off the pitch than on it, and that was to be expected with their following,” Mr Cunningham said.

"Apart from a cup final a few seasons back, I think this is my biggest game here.

“In terms of the game, it is massive for the club. Let us just hope it's alright providing things go well from a Covid point of view.

"Regardless of the result, it is good for the club, from the groundsman to the people doing work behind the scenes it will be a day we can all be proud of.”

Fakenham won their FA Vase first-round match against Crawley Green back in October. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer



The Ghosts are looking to kick on from their great start and head towards their goal of promotion.

They are yet to taste defeat in any competition. They have won nine of their 10 games in the league, as well as the FA Vase first-round victory against Crawley Green.

Fakenham celebrate after their first-round FA Vase win over Crawley Green back in October. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Despite their form, Mr Cunningham believes they go into Saturday as the underdogs.

“I think it is exciting, we are the underdogs and I think if you were a betting man you wouldn't put much money on us, but you never know,” he said.

“We enjoy the underdog tag more than anything. Being the underdog gives you that little lift.

"Hashtag is used to playing on 3G and It going to be a typical Norfolk afternoon in December weather with a decent crowd, so you just never know."

The club is preparing for the match with a friendly against Dereham Town as a way of ‘blowing off the cobwebs’ as they return to action.