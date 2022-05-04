Tommie storms home to grab Snelling National glory at Fakenham Races

Trainers from across the country travelled to Fakenham Racecourse to compete at the Snelling Norfolk National on May 3 - Credit: Ian Burt

The penultimate meet at Fakenham Racecourse was jam-packed with big races and winners.

Trainers from across the country travelled to the course to compete at the Snelling Norfolk National on Tuesday, May 3, which saw 9/2 chance Tommie Beau clear the last of the 22 fences and storm home to take the £25,000 Fakenham feature.

Jockey Micheal Nolan was patient on the Seamus Mullins trained gelding, twice before a winner at Fakenham.

He steadily improved his position and at the final fence, after more than three and a half miles, jumped between rivals to win from Red Happy and Havana Hermano.

"I tried to save ground on the inside but found trouble in running. He's a big horse but seems to love it here," said Mr Nolan.

There were joyous scenes in the winners' enclosure as owners Simon and Christine Prout collected their trophy to a chorus of 'Tommy Beau' from friends.

It was the penultimate meet at Fakenham Racecourse. - Credit: Archant

There were also wins for 11/8 favourite Watashock taking the Novices' Handicap Hurdle under former champion jockey Harry Skelton for its trainer, brother Dan.

On handicap debut, the five-year-old was ridden patiently before storming clear of pacesetter Cloudy Wednesday trained at Wymondham by Caroline Fryer.

Rathmacknee, slightly disappointing previously, produced a superb performance under Nico de Boinville to take the Snellings Maiden Hurdle.

The Nicky Henderson trained six-year-old recently underwent a wind op and led all the way to win by 33 lengths at 6/5, beating favourite High Tech.

Back in January Ajay's Way won at Fakenham, beating Dubai Guest. In the Racing TV Profits Handicap Chase, that scenario was repeated with Kielan Woods scoring on trainer Fergal O'Brien's gelding.

Fakenham Racecourse. - Credit: IAN BURT

Hey Bob got the day's action under way when he led from start to finish to land the Racing TV Proud to Welcome Fakenham Selling Handicap Hurdle under Lewis Stones for trainer Olly Murphy.

The recent Sedgefield winner was pressed by Balleticon and Bagan but responded and romped clear after the final flight to score by nine lengths, returning at 100/30.

The finale, the Turner Trophy Hunter Chase, went to 11/8 favourite Normofthenorth under Izzie Marshall for trainer Alan Hill, helped by a mistake at the last by runner-up Socialiser.

The final meeting is the Jarrold Ladies Day on Sunday, May 22.