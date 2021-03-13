Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'It is going to be hard work' - Rugby club looks to regain momentum

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:39 AM March 13, 2021   
Fakenham Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rob Ward

A rugby club hopes to regain its momentum after being stunted by the pandemic.

Last February, Fakenham rugby club was looking forward to a bright season. With 50 new youth members, they could compete in competitive fixtures again and were hoping for another strong season from their senior teams.

The club, which played their last competitive game over a year ago, now hopes to get members back in on March 30 as they look to build some momentum for next season.

Rob Ward, director of rugby at the club, said it lost a third of its members across the board.

Fakenham Rugby Club.

“As everyone would say it's been a disappointing year from a grassroots sports perspective,” he said.

“We felt we had good momentum going into the last season.

“We were getting somewhere with Norfolk junior competitive fixtures for the first time in a number of years.

“Things were positive. We had an increase in numbers and as the pandemic hit we maintained a certain extent. 

Fakenham rugby club's pitch at the top of Seppings Road

"However, there was a significant drop in numbers as restrictions ebbed and flowed throughout the pandemic.”

The club has put out an appeal on social media to encourage new members to come along in March for every age group they have, including their walking rugby team.

“We know it is going to be hard work to get us back to where we were," he said.

“We are a family-oriented club and friendly and we will take all levels of players from novice to outstanding.

Fakenham Rugby Club's logo.

“We are looking for people who want to play the game, the more the merrier.”

Mr Ward has also launched a survey to find out what players want to do on its return, he said that 100pc of their youth club members and 90pc of their senior players want to start training again.

Two-thirds of their members also indicated they want to play some sort of rugby over the summer, whether that be 7s, 10s or a full match. 

He promised the first session would be ‘fun’ as they look to build their fitness back up.

