Fakenham Town's double delight after two cups lifted on same day

It was a double delight for Fakenham Town Football Club - after its women’s team and under 16s won cups on the same day.

On the morning of May 15, Fakenham under 16 won the John Savage Cup. Later that day, Fakenham Town Ladies were crowned winners of the Norfolk Women’s League Cup in a historical day for the club.

The u16s ran out 2-0 winners over North Walsham, with goals from Ben Terry, and Josh Blower rounding off a hugely impressive season for the team, after early success in the season. Winning the RT Litho midweek cup against Billericay Town, and a second-place finish in the league.

It was also a hugely emotional day for the manager, James Page, who has been managing the team since they were under six.

This was his final game as he prepares to oversee the club’s under 13s to 16s Eastern Junior Alliance (EJA) league development at the club.

The under-16s have been part of the EJA league for the last three years, which he says has helped them develop their players to make the step up into the reserve and first team.

“The cup was very emotional on the day, it has been a long slog, it is a dog eat dog league,” he said.

“I felt we took the game away from North Walsham, our lads ran them into the ground.

“I always felt we were good enough to win something in it, and we have proved everyone right this season.”

Later that day, the ladies came back in extra time to beat division one champions Mulbarton Belles Ladies on penalties to lift the Norfolk Women’s League Cup.

Fakenham's opponents had not been beaten for two years.

The joint manager of the team, Tom Bulley, said the team had a perfect performance.

“It one of those from the outside looking in was a real mismatch but we knew from the games in both cases, we played well, apart from 10, 15, or 20 minutes spells we switched off and lost it.

“The players knew they could do it, but it had to be a perfect performance. We told them, ‘go out there as the team you can be and be spot on.’

“On the day it was for 120 minutes and they were apart for 10 seconds when they scored.”

After falling behind in extra time, Fakenham equalised through Sophie Lubbock, before winning 6-5 on penalties to give the joint managers their first title.