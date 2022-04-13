Fakenham Town prepare for semi-final clash against Dereham

Fakenham will face Dereham with a Norfolk Senior Cup final place on the line - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Just 13 miles separate the sides and, on Wednesday evening, Dereham and Fakenham will face off in the Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final.

With a cup final place on the line, the Norfolk neighbours will meet at the FDC in Norwich.

Dereham Town and Fakenham Town will meet at the The Norfolk FA Football Development Centre in their Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final - Credit: Archant

The winners will progress to a showpiece clash against Mulbarton Wanderers at the home of Norfolk football, Carrow Road.

Both teams come into the game in good form, although Dereham's play-off hopes are dwindling after a 1-0 loss to Grays at the weekend.

The Ghosts come into the game having seen off Newmarket Town 1-0, which moved them up to sixth in the Premier Division of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Dereham won the Senior Cup back in 2019, while Fakenham were runners-up in 2017.

First team manager of Fakenham Football Club, Andy Cunningham - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Fakenham manager, Andrew Cunningham said: “Confidence is high and the depth we have available in the squad is as good as it has been all season.

“Our match winners are finding form and we have found a way to grind out wins in games that we have dropped points earlier in the season.

“Obviously, Dereham will be strong favourites in this fixture and have had a fantastic season themselves.

“We are well aware of the threats and quality they possess. However, we have always focused on ourselves in terms of what we can do to influence a game, regardless of opposition, and that won’t change ahead of this game.

Dereham Town in action against Bury - Credit: Dereham Town FC

“We are underdogs, but we know on our day we can give anyone a game. We need players to perform at an eight or nine out of 10 - and perhaps a little bit of luck - to get ourselves to Carrow Road.

“Wednesday's game is a great occasion for the players to go and play with no fear, do themselves and our club proud, and enjoy themselves.”