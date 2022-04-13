Fakenham Town prepare for semi-final clash against Dereham
- Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer
Just 13 miles separate the sides and, on Wednesday evening, Dereham and Fakenham will face off in the Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final.
With a cup final place on the line, the Norfolk neighbours will meet at the FDC in Norwich.
The winners will progress to a showpiece clash against Mulbarton Wanderers at the home of Norfolk football, Carrow Road.
Both teams come into the game in good form, although Dereham's play-off hopes are dwindling after a 1-0 loss to Grays at the weekend.
The Ghosts come into the game having seen off Newmarket Town 1-0, which moved them up to sixth in the Premier Division of the Thurlow Nunn League.
Dereham won the Senior Cup back in 2019, while Fakenham were runners-up in 2017.
Fakenham manager, Andrew Cunningham said: “Confidence is high and the depth we have available in the squad is as good as it has been all season.
Most Read
- 1 John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant
- 2 Health food shop could open in place of old Fakenham newsagent
- 3 Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop
- 4 Obituary: Nature visionary who created Pensthorpe reserve dies aged 90
- 5 Huge 9,000-piece Lego Titanic docks at Norfolk glasses store
- 6 Forecourts on the front line as fuel shortages bite in Norfolk
- 7 On ya bike! Norfolk cyclist's two wheel trek from Scotland to Fakenham
- 8 Circus featuring acts from around the world to return after three years
- 9 Lane at centre of campaign battle to close to cars for six months a year
- 10 Norfolk pub named one of the best in the UK
“Our match winners are finding form and we have found a way to grind out wins in games that we have dropped points earlier in the season.
“Obviously, Dereham will be strong favourites in this fixture and have had a fantastic season themselves.
“We are well aware of the threats and quality they possess. However, we have always focused on ourselves in terms of what we can do to influence a game, regardless of opposition, and that won’t change ahead of this game.
“We are underdogs, but we know on our day we can give anyone a game. We need players to perform at an eight or nine out of 10 - and perhaps a little bit of luck - to get ourselves to Carrow Road.
“Wednesday's game is a great occasion for the players to go and play with no fear, do themselves and our club proud, and enjoy themselves.”