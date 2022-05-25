Fakenham Ladies Day: Al Roc makes 520-mile round trip worthwhile
Terry Redhead
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
There was plenty of glamour on show as Fakenham Racecourse staged its last meeting of the season.
The Jarrold Ladies Raceday was held on Sunday, May 22, attracting punters from across Norfolk and beyond - many of them dressed to the nines.
And there was no shortage of drama on the course, including in the Female Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle which went to northern raider Guidedbythescience, jockeyed by Becky Smith for trainer Gillian Boanas - her first Fakenham runner.
Meanwhile, Al Roc made the 520-mile round trip from David Pipe's Somerset stable worthwhile, landing the £20,000 Jarrold Handicap Chase.
The 11-year-old gelding was given a fine ride by Philip Armson, recording his second big win in north Norfolk this year.
"I love coming here," said Armsom. "I had to bump him along a little going out for the last circuit, but he's won well."
Gavin Sheehan produced an outstanding ride to win on the Jamie Snowden-trained Arbennig in the Jarrold Novices' Chase.
He set off in front and, despite a bad blunder in front of the stands, Sheehan sat tight and won.
"Put it this way - I think I had to work a lot harder than he did!" said Sheehan.
Miami Present took The Queen's Dragoon Guards Prince of Wales Cup under Harry Bannister for trainer Harriet Bethell.
The 12-year-old, who won in October 2017, had wind surgery in 2021 and returned this year at Hexham where he pulled up.
Within half an hour Bannister had completed a double, as he rode the Julian Smith-trained Fine By Her to take the Novices' Handicap Hurdle.
Post No Bills looked a likely winner when he got the better of Milanese Rose, but Bannister drove Fine By Her home to win.
Trainer Dr Richard Newland and stable jockey Charlie Hammond have made Fakenham a happy hunting ground and they scored when Jubilee Gold landed the Caravan and Camping Site Maiden Hurdle.
The gelding was third in a novice at Cork before joining Newland's stables, and showed improvement to win from fellow joint-favourite Pure Bubbles.
The three-runner Handicap Hurdle finale gave Tom Scudamore a happy 40th birthday thanks to victory for Glimpse of Gold trained by Sarah Humphrey. It was the gelding's fifth Fakenham win in 11 runs at the course.