Fakenham's annual riverside day set to finally go ahead

Aaron McMillan

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:00 PM September 17, 2021   
previous raft race

It is hopefully third time lucky for Active Fakenham as they host their riverside community day on the River Wensum - Credit: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham is hoping third time's a charm, with its Riverside Community Day set to finally go ahead this weekend.

The event, taking place along the River Wensum on Sunday (September 19), will see people and businesses from the community compete in duck races and a cardboard raft race. 

As well as a number of stalls, there will be live music, bouncy castles, free canoe taster sessions and a hog roast.

One cardboard raft gracing the water at a previous riverside community day.

The Active Fakenham event features a cardboard raft race and duck racing

The popular occasion has already been cancelled twice this year - in June because of June and last month due to predicted bad weather. 

Members of First Focus will be there to update you on its valuable but threatened local project, while Active Fakenham’s stall will reveal the latest developments from the ongoing lido campaign

Free parking is being offered at Becks Field on Olivet Way. 

You may also want to watch:

Active Fakenham still needs volunteers and helpers for the day, and for other Active Fakenham events. To find out more, email richard@activefakenham.org.uk.

Fakenham News

