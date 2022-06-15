Crowds expected to pour in for duck and raft races at riverside day

The crowd watched on from the bank of the River Wensum during the Active Fakenham riverside community day. - Credit: Warwick Jones

It's ducks and oars at the ready in Fakenham as a packed crowd is set to descend on the River Wensum this Sunday.

The Active Fakenham Community Riverside Day is returning to its normally scheduled event slot, on June 19, as the Wensum hosts raft races and duck races, all in aid of future events, and community charity First Focus.

Richard Crook, Chairman of Active Fakenham, is expecting a busy day, jammed packed with events, both on the water, and the field next to it, which will host live music, bouncy castles, and an array of food and drink stalls.

The Active Fakenham led riverside community day includes cardboard raft races complete with crews and duck races, taking place on Sunday, August 22 at Goggs Mill Road. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“We have some very imaginative rafts hitting the water, we have plenty of businesses involved sponsoring the ducks which is very appreciated, and that will go a long way in sponsoring our events and our charities,” he said.

“It is good to be back on track and it fits well with the calendar of events that we have. We still have things running into August, culminating with the 'Get Active' week that month.

“We have both infants, and junior schools taking part, as well as the Fakenham Firefighters, 20 businesses, groups and people, really bringing that community feel to our event.”

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

Tickets to enter the Great Fakenham Duck Race will be available on the day or can be bought in advance at the Factory Shop in the Market Place or at the Larder in Norwich Street, costing £1 each.

The Fakenham Osprey Canoe Club is overseeing the water-based activities.

There will be a hog roast, Sri Lankan street food, stalls run by local organisations and the bouncy castles will charge a single fee for all-day access.

The Active Fakenham led riverside community day includes cardboard raft races complete with crews and duck races, taking place on Sunday, August 22 at Goggs Mill Road, - Credit: Active Fakenham

There is no parking or toilets at the site but there is free parking in Olivet Way, about 10 minutes away, and local pubs and shops have agreed to allow people to use toilet facilities and public toilets are in Bridge Street.

There will also be disabled parking located next to the river, which will be signposted.

Any money raised will go towards future local Active Fakenham events. Also, like last year, the community group is supporting Fakenham First Focus with this event.

Active Fakenham is looking for volunteers to help with the event and others throughout the summer – contact Richard Crook, 07887803091, or email richard@activefakenham.org.uk