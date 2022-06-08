Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Active Fakenham offering bumper summer of events

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:07 PM June 8, 2022
The Active Fakenham cardboard raft races saw people taken to the Wensum to be crowned the winner

Active Fakenham is offering a full program of events this summer, including a riverside community day - Credit: Pat Jones

A community group is offering a jam-packed summer of events. 

Active Fakenham is offering a full program of events this summer, including a riverside community day and Get Active Week.

The riverside day, on June 19, includes rubber duck and cardboard raft races, as well as entertainment and stalls. 

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook.

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

Richard Crook, chair of Active Fakenham, said: “The entries for the raft races are looking good and although some are not overly seaworthy they are a lot of fun and show commitment.”

The “Get Active Week” includes nine days of activities, taster sessions and promotions.

Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active

Two cyclists on the Ride North Norfolk event as part of Get Active Week in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham - Credit: Archant

There is no cost to those offering activities or events,  with them either being free or low cost. 

In the past activities have ranged from sports to creative writing.

For six weeks from July 21, they will offer free cycle safety checks and mini service at Fakenham’s Thursday market.

More details on all events can be found at www.activefakenham.org.uk

