Active Fakenham Week to offer huge selection of free activities

Active Fakenham Week is returning to the market town from August 20 to 28 - Credit: Ian Burt

From writing to rugby, a week full of activities is about to return to Fakenham - with almost all of them completely free.

Active Fakenham Week will be held once again in the market town from Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, August 28.

A range of people from the town will offer their expertise over the nine-day period.

Two of the events which we usually charge a fee, a photo walk with Keith Osborn and creative writing with Heather De Lyon, have both been made free to help those struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said, “We are pleased to be getting this 'Active Week' back on the road.

“There is a lot going on including free gym membership for the week, an introduction to bridge, free cycle safety checks and much more.

"I hope people will take advantage of these opportunities and have a go.”

During the week, there will also be a photo exhibition celebrating 10 years Active Fakenham.

Ride North Norfolk has been cancelled this year - Credit: Active Fakenham

Sadly, the customary finale, Ride North Norfolk, has been cancelled for the first time in its history.

Mr Crook said there had been a “very poor sign-up" for the non-competitive, social cycle.

He added: "Although we often get people registering over the last two weeks and on the day, it is too risky for us, as a small voluntary organisation, to risk the money and resources needed to put on the event.

“This is the first time we have had to cancel the Ride North Norfolk and we expect it to be an exceptional incident.

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook - Credit: Archant

“I am very sorry we have had to take this action.

“There were some particular difficulties this year as well as the obvious ones around coronavirus. Members of the team had health issues early in the year which meant we started the organisation and publicity later than usual.

“We are planning to make a special effort with next year’s ride which will be on Sunday, August 27, 2023."

Mr Crook has promised refunds for all those who had already signed up.

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane will be hosting some events throughout the week - Credit: Archant

Active Fakenham Week begins on August 20. The full programme of events can be found at www.activefakenham.org.uk.

To visit the exhibition of photos celebrating 10 years of Active Fakenham on August 25, email richard@activefakenham.org.uk.