Army band to play special Queen's Jubilee concert

The British Army Band Colchester will play a special concert at Thursford, near Fakenham, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: British Army Band Colchester

A popular annual concert will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as it makes a welcome return.

This year's Beating Retreat and Military Band Concert will be held at Thursford, near Fakenham, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 6.

This year's star attraction is the British Army Band Colchester, with funds raised for the event organiser, ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

The evening's entertainment will consist of two musical parts: "Beating retreat", a traditional marching band 'sunset' ceremony held outside, followed by a band concert held in Thursford's hall among its steam engine collection.

ABF The Soldiers' Charity offers a lifetime of support to soldiers, veterans and their families.

Grants are given to individuals through their regiments or corps, while also boosting a wide range of more specialist army charities.

For tickets (£25 for adults; under-15s go free), visit thursford.com or call 01328 878477.