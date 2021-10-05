Artisan Christmas fair heading to Fakenham racecourse

Published: 2:25 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 2:41 PM October 5, 2021

Mark Raines, the owner of MJR events, is bringing the Norfolk Artisan Christmas Fair to Fakenham Racecourse this November. - Credit: Mark Raines//Ian Burt

An experienced events manager is looking forward to bringing his first Christmas Fair to the region.

Mark Raines, the owner of MJR events, is bringing the Norfolk Artisan Christmas Fair to Fakenham Racecourse this November. Mr Raines bought the company which held the Christmas fair at Holt Hall, but after the building was sold last year, he needed a new venue.

He, and his wife, Meryl, will now bring 110 stalls featuring everything from homemade sausages, to Christmas cards, to the Prince of Wales stand in the market town, promising top quality sellers and items on sale.

Mark Raines, owner of MJR Events. - Credit: Mark Raines

“We research everyone who wants to attend, so it is all quality items from East Anglian makers, producers and artists,” he said.

“It is all good quality, we don’t accept every booking, we make sure there are only a few people selling each item, so you do not have 26 people selling candles.

“We have high hopes for it, it has been a long time coming.

The market will be held both inside and outside of the Prince of Wales stand at Fakenham racecourse.

“It is a different market for us and we have been overwhelmed by the response of companies and had to turn so many people away because we were limited for stand space.”

The 48-year-old has vast experience hosting events, such as wedding fairs and The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair at the Norfolk showground.

Bump and Beyond Baby and toddler fair. Picture: MARK RAINES - Credit: Archant

He said the company has honoured bookings made by market stalls back in 2020, despite seeing all his events cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

“We have carried them over and have honoured people from 18 months ago,” he said.

“We have honoured everyone's stand that they have paid for which is important because it is horrible to disappear and take someone's money,

“Luckily we were in a strong position to carry the money over and when we could host again we could put people in.

"We have plans to make this an annual event up at the racecourse, and we are also planning a spring market up there as well."

Tickets for the event taking place on November 13 and 14 from https://mjr-events.co.uk/the-norfolk-artisan-fair/, costing £4.50. Or you can pay £5 on the door.