Artisan Christmas fair heading to Fakenham racecourse
- Credit: Mark Raines//Ian Burt
An experienced events manager is looking forward to bringing his first Christmas Fair to the region.
Mark Raines, the owner of MJR events, is bringing the Norfolk Artisan Christmas Fair to Fakenham Racecourse this November. Mr Raines bought the company which held the Christmas fair at Holt Hall, but after the building was sold last year, he needed a new venue.
He, and his wife, Meryl, will now bring 110 stalls featuring everything from homemade sausages, to Christmas cards, to the Prince of Wales stand in the market town, promising top quality sellers and items on sale.
“We research everyone who wants to attend, so it is all quality items from East Anglian makers, producers and artists,” he said.
“It is all good quality, we don’t accept every booking, we make sure there are only a few people selling each item, so you do not have 26 people selling candles.
You may also want to watch:
“We have high hopes for it, it has been a long time coming.
“It is a different market for us and we have been overwhelmed by the response of companies and had to turn so many people away because we were limited for stand space.”
Most Read
- 1 Burglar has short trip after stealing car and then crashing it
- 2 New town school to host recruitment event
- 3 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 4 Source of fire that gutted home's top floor is revealed
- 5 Mayor urges for repairs of 'carbuncle' building
- 6 Town's much-loved posties come to the aid of men in distress
- 7 Parts of west Norfolk could be hit by heavy rain, warning says
- 8 Fakenham businesses on how fuel situation has hit their trade
- 9 Fakenham council brings town and figures together for assembly
- 10 MP 'delighted' after smashing marathon target
The 48-year-old has vast experience hosting events, such as wedding fairs and The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair at the Norfolk showground.
He said the company has honoured bookings made by market stalls back in 2020, despite seeing all his events cancelled as a result of the pandemic.
“We have carried them over and have honoured people from 18 months ago,” he said.
“We have honoured everyone's stand that they have paid for which is important because it is horrible to disappear and take someone's money,
“Luckily we were in a strong position to carry the money over and when we could host again we could put people in.
"We have plans to make this an annual event up at the racecourse, and we are also planning a spring market up there as well."
Tickets for the event taking place on November 13 and 14 from https://mjr-events.co.uk/the-norfolk-artisan-fair/, costing £4.50. Or you can pay £5 on the door.