Renowned violinist to play at Nelson's village church

Published: 10:31 AM July 27, 2021

A violin professor is stepping in to perform at Lord Nelson's former church following the cancellation of a concert due to illness.

The Norwich String Quartet had been due to play at Burnham Thorpe church on Friday, July 30, but the performance has been cancelled because of the musicians has taken ill.

Instead, Benedict Holland, professor of violin at the Royal Northern College of Music, will perform along with Brenda Blewett, who is head of accompaniment at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester.

Mr Holland plays on a rare early 18th century violin, made by Rogeri.

Their programme will include Mozart and Elgar sonatas.

A spokesman said: "As you can imagine we are delighted that we are able to replace the planned concert with something so exciting. Hope to see you there at 7pm and tickets are still only £10 each."

Email thorpemusic2021@gmail.com or call 07989 177079 to book.



