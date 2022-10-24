Christmas Hansel and Gretel returns after last year's Covid woes

The show of Hansel and Gretel is returning to Wells Maltings this year - Credit: Sarah Toon

A Christmas show which saw its run cut short last year is back for 2022.

Hansel and Gretel is returning to Wells Maltings after seeing its shows cancelled because cast members came down with Covid just three performances into their 2021 run.

The same two-person cast will feature in this year's performances - produced by theatre company fEAST Theatre and Wells Maltings - from December 16 to December 28.

Simon Daykin, Wells Maltings director, said: “The show that even Covid couldn’t beat is back – and we are all excited and delighted.

"A bit of silliness and adventure as part of your Christmas feast – who could ask for more? And all made and presented on your doorstep.”

The show is directed by fEAST’s Dawn Finnerty, who also brought ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in 2019 and Signal Fires in 2020 and 2021 - the first live theatre shows at the Maltings since the pandemic.

Tickets will cost £12.50 for adults and £10 for children, from the box office on 01328 710885, open 10am-4pm daily, or online at wellsmaltings.org.uk