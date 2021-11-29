'Best one to date' - Tide festival looks ahead to event

The Christmas lights were switched on in Wells as part of the town's annual Christmas Tide Festival. Picture: Vanguard Images/Paul Haylock - Credit: Archant

One of the organisers for the Wells Christmas Tide festival believes this year could be its best to date.

Mel Catton, committee member for the festival was speaking ahead of the event on December 4, which brings a day of entertainment to the coastal town, including live music across Wells, character mascots, a funfair, and market stalls. Before the lights are switched on by David Whiteley from ITV Anglia.

This will not be the end, as the street lantern parade will take place before Santa arrives in the town on his colourful boat to start the firework display over the Quay.

The Wells Christmas lights team add the lights to the crab pot Christmas tree, built by the Wells fishermen, at Wells-Next-the-Sea harbour. From left, Mark Howes, Chris Coubrough, Mel Catton, Dave Barber, Nigel Ely, and Marcus French. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The event is returning for the first time in two years, following its cancellation due to the pandemic.

It won’t all be the same as, due to Covid measures, there will be no station for children to make their own lanterns for the parade. Instead, they will sell self-assembly kits.

Staithe Street will be closed for traffic between 10am to 8:30pm, along with the Quay, which will be closed from 4:30pm to 8:30pm.

The Christmas lights were switched on in Wells as part of the town's annual Christmas Tide Festival. Picture: Vanguard Images/Paul Haylock - Credit: Archant

Mr Catton believes this year could be the best event in their six years of organising: “It is going to be a hectic few days to finish off. We have a small team that works hard to provide the town with the event and we enjoy that.

“It will be nice to have it back again, we all enjoy it, and if we didn’t then we would not do it.

“We are reliant on the weather, but I believe that if the weather holds out, I think it could be the best one we’ve had to date.”

The Christmas lights were switched on in Wells as part of the town's annual Christmas Tide Festival. Picture: Vanguard Images/Paul Haylock - Credit: Archant

The committee had added another event on Friday, a carol service taking place on The Buttlands in the town, starting at 6pm.

Once the festival has been finished, the committee will rest up, before Mr Catton and the team of volunteers will review the event and see what can be improved for next year.

The Wells Christmas Tide Festival starts at 10am on December 4.

The committee is looking for volunteers, if you are interested contact Mel Catton at either at melcatton123@btinternet.com or call. 07881 876158

Elf Ukulele Troubadours at the Wells Christmas Tide festival - Credit: IAN BURT



