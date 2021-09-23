Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do >

New Halloween play promises a night of shocks and spooks

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:35 PM September 23, 2021   
Halloween events in Hampshire - David Menidrey on Unsplash

The play will take place at Dalegate Market, in Burnham Deepdale. - Credit: Archant

A new theatrical experience is coming to the coast of Norfolk this Halloween and promises a night of spooky storytelling.

Haunted Deepdale - The Wild Ride! is a new play being performed at Dalegate Market in Burnham Deepdale based on ghosts and legends of Norfolk.

The audience members will be invited by a guide to walk a trail, on which they will meet three different spooky characters with a story to tell.

The trail will take visitors through a pumpkin patch, the spooky graveyard, and past the hooves of the riders on The Wild Ride.

The script is written by local BBC writer Steve Keyworth, who has written for shows such as EastEnders, Casualty, and Doctors.

The poster for Haunted Deepdale - A Wild Ride!

Haunted Deepdale - A Wild Ride! promises a night of spooky theatre. - Credit: Slow Theatre Company

You may also want to watch:

Performances are running from October 22 to 31, with 15 performances available each day.

Adult only performances of the fully outdoor event are also available.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Deepdale Camping and Rooms website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
  2. 2 'I knew I would suffer' - Determined dad completes 55-mile 'scoot'
  3. 3 'People want to go all out' - Christmas bookings pour in to Fakenham venues
  1. 4 Fakenham biker taking on 250-mile cycle to Snowdonia for Mind
  2. 5 Proposal could see eight new homes built in Fakenham
  3. 6 Mid-Norfolk breweries were hearing about CO2 shortages "several weeks ago"
  4. 7 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  5. 8 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
  6. 9 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
  7. 10 'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
Brancaster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bull in Fakenham has closed again. Picture: Ian Burt

North Norfolk District Council

Historic pub seeking new licence despite neighbour concerns

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Cromer lifeboat has rescued a swimmer after they became stranded under Cromer Pier.

Norfolk

Two fisherman saved from boat taking on water

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate.

Visit Norfolk | Exclusive

Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021 in the area of Mill Road by a disused

Investigation into rape at disused rail track closed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon