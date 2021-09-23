New Halloween play promises a night of shocks and spooks
A new theatrical experience is coming to the coast of Norfolk this Halloween and promises a night of spooky storytelling.
Haunted Deepdale - The Wild Ride! is a new play being performed at Dalegate Market in Burnham Deepdale based on ghosts and legends of Norfolk.
The audience members will be invited by a guide to walk a trail, on which they will meet three different spooky characters with a story to tell.
The trail will take visitors through a pumpkin patch, the spooky graveyard, and past the hooves of the riders on The Wild Ride.
The script is written by local BBC writer Steve Keyworth, who has written for shows such as EastEnders, Casualty, and Doctors.
Performances are running from October 22 to 31, with 15 performances available each day.
Adult only performances of the fully outdoor event are also available.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Deepdale Camping and Rooms website.
