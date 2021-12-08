PICTURES: Holkham Hall decorated in stunning fashion for Christmas

Things to do

Holkham Hall has been decorated ready for 'Holkham Hall by Candlelight' - Credit: Holkham Estate

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Holkham Hall.

But work has been going on for several months to ensure the magnificent country house looks the part for the festive season.

Holkham Hall by Candlelight is now open to the public - Credit: Holkham Estate

Lady Leicester, together with Christmas-connoisseur Catherine Zoll, has spent the year designing the sets and themes.

The pair have collaborated with renowned makers and artists including Claire Owen, Emma Thorburn, Alice King, FX-Live and Natalie Boon, all in preparation for 'Holkham Hall by Candlelight'.

The annual event gives members of the public a unique opportunity to relish the majestic interior while it is adorned with a host of lavish decorations.

Holkham says visitors will be wowed by "everything from frozen and jungle scenes, to jewelled decadence and a surprising canine masterpiece".

Tickets are available from holkham.co.uk/events/details/holkham-hall-by-candlelight. They include parking, a drink and a mince pie.

Room stewards will oversee the tour, which lasts around 45 minutes.

Visitors enjoying a wintry scene during the Holkham Hall by Candlelight tour - Credit: Holkham Estate

A young visitor enjoying Holkham Hall by Candlelight - Credit: Holkham Estate

