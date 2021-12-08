Gallery
PICTURES: Holkham Hall decorated in stunning fashion for Christmas
- Credit: Holkham Estate
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Holkham Hall.
But work has been going on for several months to ensure the magnificent country house looks the part for the festive season.
Lady Leicester, together with Christmas-connoisseur Catherine Zoll, has spent the year designing the sets and themes.
The pair have collaborated with renowned makers and artists including Claire Owen, Emma Thorburn, Alice King, FX-Live and Natalie Boon, all in preparation for 'Holkham Hall by Candlelight'.
The annual event gives members of the public a unique opportunity to relish the majestic interior while it is adorned with a host of lavish decorations.
Holkham says visitors will be wowed by "everything from frozen and jungle scenes, to jewelled decadence and a surprising canine masterpiece".
Tickets are available from holkham.co.uk/events/details/holkham-hall-by-candlelight. They include parking, a drink and a mince pie.
Room stewards will oversee the tour, which lasts around 45 minutes.
Most Read
- 1 What impact is new variant having on Christmas party bookings
- 2 Hundreds gather for return of Wells Christmas Tide Festival
- 3 Plans submitted to transform soft play area to restaurant
- 4 Fakenham's festive tractors set to return
- 5 Fancy dress runners brave elements for Pensthorpe festive 5K
- 6 Your Say: What do Fakenham people think of Norwich Street 'carbuncle'?
- 7 How are businesses feeling about the threat of Omicron?
- 8 PICTURES: Holkham Hall decorated in stunning fashion for Christmas
- 9 Strong winds to continue as police issue flooding and debris warning
- 10 How this north Norfolk cargo ship evaded the Nazis