Pensthorpe Natural Park offers new discounted ticket to help families

Pensthorpe Natural Park has launched a new discounted ticket in order to help families with rising prices due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The 700-acre nature reserve near Fakenham is offering a specific ticket for indoor play at its award-winning Hootz House, allowing families to visit without having to pay for the rest of the park.

For £6.95 the indoor play offer admits a child and an adult to the play area and five time slots can be chosen throughout the day, with the first starting at 10am and the last at 3.30pm.

A mother and child take in Hootz House at Penthorpe - Credit: Steve Adams

Tickets for additional adults can be bought for £2, while children under the age of one can enter Hootz House for free.

Hootz House aims to offer wooden tunnels, bridges, ball drops, boardwalks, slides and a separate play area for toddlers in an eco-friendly adventure area.

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe said: “We want to offer all our customers budget-friendly options where we can, and we hope this new ticket for our all-weather attraction provides families with an affordable way to enjoy their time together.

“We also wanted to make sure that we cater for parents with younger children who aren’t yet at school, with an exciting and energetic treat that doesn’t break the bank during the quieter mid-week period. We’re looking forward to hearing visitors’ feedback, so we can consider offering the ticket to guests in winter months too.”

The indoor play ticket will be available weekdays until Friday, May 27, and can be purchased at pensthorpe.com