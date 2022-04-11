Circus featuring acts from around the world to return after three years

A popular town circus which has not been held for three years is set to return this month.

Russells International Circus will return to Fakenham for the first time in three years on April 20, featuring acts from across the world including a rollerskating routine, as well as a motorbike on high wire and wheel of death.

Over the last three years the group has been unable to perform due to lockdowns and Covid restrictions, but now the circus is back in town.

Circus director Rusty Russell said: "Fakenham has always held a special place in our hearts as we always receive a very warm welcome here.

Russells International Circus will return to Fakenham this month. - Credit: Russells International Circus

"Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions our tour has had to miss the area for the last couple of years, but we are delighted to be back and have pulled out all the stops with one of our biggest and best productions to date.

"After a couple of very difficult years for the entertainment industry this year will be the first full season the circus has been able to perform since 2019.

"It's great to be back on the road and being able to do what we do best.

"We will still have some Covid measures in place such as our hand sanitisation stations so people that are worried can still feel safe.

"We also say that anybody still wanting to socially distance themselves from others in the big top to contact the box office to be advised on our quieter performances."

This year's edition of the circus will feature acts from Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic as well as UK circus talent.

Mr Russell added: "We always look for something new and exciting and are really pleased to have secured some great acts including knife throwing, swinging trapeze, juggling and sensational magic illusions.

"We are sure there is something for everybody to enjoy in this exciting two hour spectacular.’"

The circus will be appearing at Fakenham's Clipbush Park football ground from April 20 to April 24 with shows everyday.

To book tickets visit www.russellscircus.co.uk or call the booking office on 07752 218805.