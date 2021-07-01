Two Norfolk nature reserves join forces to offer money off visits
Two Norfolk nature reserves have struck a partnership to offer visitors a deal on admission.
Pensthorpe Natural Park, in Fakenham, and Watatunga, a wildlife reserve-based outside King’s Lynn are offering people 20pc off their next visit to the other.
Situated amongst 170-acres of woodland, grassland, and lakes, Watatunga is a new wildlife reserve that opened last August.
The reserve provides guided tours so guests can learn about rare bird species and different animals, including deer, antelope, and buffalo roaming at their will in this unique environment.
Edward Pope, founder of Watatunga, said: “The core values of Watatunga and Pensthorpe are closely aligned.
“We are both passionate about the conservation of birds and animals, and it’s fantastic to be working together to highlight these shared goals.”
Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “As a local business ourselves, we know how imperative it is that we support other local attractions, and we’re pleased to have formed this new partnership with Watatunga.”
