Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do >

Two Norfolk nature reserves join forces to offer money off visits

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:16 PM July 1, 2021   
Drone image of buggies on tour at Watatunga.

Drone image of buggies on tour at Watatunga. - Credit: Watatunga

Two Norfolk nature reserves have struck a partnership to offer visitors a deal on admission.

Pensthorpe Natural Park, in Fakenham, and Watatunga, a wildlife reserve-based outside King’s Lynn are offering people 20pc off their next visit to the other. 

Situated amongst 170-acres of woodland, grassland, and lakes, Watatunga is a new wildlife reserve that opened last August.

The lechwe is an antelope found in the wetlands of south-central Africa. They are pictured here by the Watatunga lakes. 

The lechwe is an antelope found in the wetlands of south-central Africa. They are pictured here by the Watatunga lakes. - Credit: Watatunga

The reserve provides guided tours so guests can learn about rare bird species and different animals, including deer, antelope, and buffalo roaming at their will in this unique environment.

Edward Pope, founder of Watatunga, said: “The core values of Watatunga and Pensthorpe are closely aligned.

A Water Buffalo at Watatunga.

A Water Buffalo at Watatunga. - Credit: Watatunga.

You may also want to watch:

“We are both passionate about the conservation of birds and animals, and it’s fantastic to be working together to highlight these shared goals.”

Children playing on the Wild Rootz play area at Pensthorpe.

Children playing on the Wild Rootz play area at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Richard Jarmy

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “As a local business ourselves, we know how imperative it is that we support other local attractions, and we’re pleased to have formed this new partnership with Watatunga.”

Chrissie Kelley, Head of Species Management at Pensthorpe at the dedicated Flamingo area of Pensthor

Chrissie Kelley, Head of Species Management at Pensthorpe at the dedicated Flamingo area of Pensthorpe Narural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub to reopen after being hit by tumble dryer fire
  2. 2 Wells student has art selected for Royal Academy show
  3. 3 Estate agent - 'Three-bed semis sold for £18k when I started'
  1. 4 Fakenham Ukes look to rise again following pandemic
  2. 5 Vow to make police 'visible and accessible' on new chief's first day
  3. 6 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
  4. 7 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
  5. 8 Extension announced for Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition  
  6. 9 Couple steps forward to take over 'beautiful' jewellers
  7. 10 Siblings united for pop-up selling burgers and ice cream on farm
Fakenham News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Walsham and Dilham Canal.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Town lido among schemes put forward in funding bid

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ian Moy.

Tributes paid to 'caring giant' who loved speedway, alpacas and his family

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Trudie Needham with Mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse and Amelia Smith from St John.

'Proud and grateful ' - Fakenham lit up in green for St John's Day

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus