Boat trips along Norfolk coast named among top travel adventures in UK

The Coastal Exploration Company in Wells offers adventures along the north Norfolk coast in traditional fishing boats. Pictured is founder Henry Chamberlain. - Credit: Ian Finch

A Norfolk business which allows visitors to explore the county's shores on old fishing boats has been named among the top travel adventures to try in the UK.

The Coastal Exploration Company based in Wells has been featured in a list of 22 "lesser-known" adventures in the UK.

The business offers the unique experience of skirting the shore along the north Norfolk coast.

It was founded in 2016 by former Royal Marine Henry Chamberlain who combined his passion for adventure and love for his home county.

Focusing on Norfolk's rich maritime history, he acquired traditional wooden fishing boats to explore its salt marshes, travel the coastline and "recharge on nature".

Today Mr Chamberlain has four vessels for hire which includes a mussel flat, a crab boat and a whelk boat. He also employs a team of 15 people.

In an article for the Evening Standard, a UK couple set themselves the challenge to explore 52 adventures in 52 weeks - named The Travel Project.

And they chose Norfolk's Coastal Exploration Company as one of their favourite experiences.

The couple, Jess and Charlie, wrote: "Only a couple of hours from London, the north Norfolk Coast is home to vast areas of protected wilderness, including beautifully desolate salt marshes.

"These marshes are only accessible by boats captained by skilled local skippers, and that’s where the awesome team at the Coastal Exploration Company come in.

"They have lovingly restored a flotilla of traditional Norfolk fishing boats and now take adventure seekers out to explore this untouched corner of England.

"Setting off from Wells-next-the-Sea, we found ourselves silently sailing along the intricate network of waterways on a beautiful winter’s afternoon.

"We stopped only to navigate sandbanks, spot rare birds and warm up with locally made soup and Norfolk cheeses. This is a brilliant adventure for all ages."

The Coastal Exploration Company in Wells offers adventures along the north Norfolk coast in traditional fishing boats. Pictured is the founder Henry Chamberlain. - Credit: Ian Finch

Mr Chamberlain, who is set to introduce a larger fishing boat to his fleet this year, said they were thrilled to be included in the couple's top adventures in the UK.

The 51-year-old, from near Fakenham, added: "I was approached by Jess and Charlie and I said 'I will take you out for free'.

"We were so lucky because we had one of the best days we had all winter - in January. They came out and absolutely loved it.

"To have this recognition is marvellous."

For more information visit its website here.

