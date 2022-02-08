Boat trips along Norfolk coast named among top travel adventures in UK
- Credit: Ian Finch
A Norfolk business which allows visitors to explore the county's shores on old fishing boats has been named among the top travel adventures to try in the UK.
The Coastal Exploration Company based in Wells has been featured in a list of 22 "lesser-known" adventures in the UK.
The business offers the unique experience of skirting the shore along the north Norfolk coast.
It was founded in 2016 by former Royal Marine Henry Chamberlain who combined his passion for adventure and love for his home county.
Focusing on Norfolk's rich maritime history, he acquired traditional wooden fishing boats to explore its salt marshes, travel the coastline and "recharge on nature".
Today Mr Chamberlain has four vessels for hire which includes a mussel flat, a crab boat and a whelk boat. He also employs a team of 15 people.
In an article for the Evening Standard, a UK couple set themselves the challenge to explore 52 adventures in 52 weeks - named The Travel Project.
And they chose Norfolk's Coastal Exploration Company as one of their favourite experiences.
The couple, Jess and Charlie, wrote: "Only a couple of hours from London, the north Norfolk Coast is home to vast areas of protected wilderness, including beautifully desolate salt marshes.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager sexually assaulted in Norfolk Chinese takeaway
- 2 Vets prepare for culls after Pensthorpe bird flu outbreak
- 3 Netflix 'not the real problem' for north Norfolk's first-time buyers
- 4 Obituary: 'Boy soldier' who set-up town's cadet group aged 15, dies at 94
- 5 Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues
- 6 Pensthorpe Natural Park closes due to case of bird flu
- 7 Tiny forests to take root in three north Norfolk towns
- 8 Police drones offering eye-in-sky 20 miles away to be piloted in Norfolk
- 9 Pensthorpe Natural Park set to reopen after bird flu outbreak
- 10 New festival wants to serve alcohol and play music well into early hours
"These marshes are only accessible by boats captained by skilled local skippers, and that’s where the awesome team at the Coastal Exploration Company come in.
"They have lovingly restored a flotilla of traditional Norfolk fishing boats and now take adventure seekers out to explore this untouched corner of England.
"Setting off from Wells-next-the-Sea, we found ourselves silently sailing along the intricate network of waterways on a beautiful winter’s afternoon.
"We stopped only to navigate sandbanks, spot rare birds and warm up with locally made soup and Norfolk cheeses. This is a brilliant adventure for all ages."
Mr Chamberlain, who is set to introduce a larger fishing boat to his fleet this year, said they were thrilled to be included in the couple's top adventures in the UK.
The 51-year-old, from near Fakenham, added: "I was approached by Jess and Charlie and I said 'I will take you out for free'.
"We were so lucky because we had one of the best days we had all winter - in January. They came out and absolutely loved it.
"To have this recognition is marvellous."
For more information visit its website here.