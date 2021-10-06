Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Prepare for a guided tour of Norfolk ghosts and legend this Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:19 PM October 6, 2021   
The poster for Haunted Deepdale - A Wild Ride!

Haunted Deepdale - A Wild Ride! promises a night of spooky theatre. - Credit: Slow Theatre Company

A guided tour around some of Norfolk’s spookiest myths and ghosts is set to spread a chill this October.

Deepdale Haunted - The Wild Ride is an outdoor theatre experience by independent theatre group, Slow Theatre Company. It will take visitors along a trail and come face to face (with a one-metre distancing for Covid safety) with characters from the past and present.

Written by Stephen Keyworth, audiences can expect performances using storytelling, music and movement to tell tales of myths and ghosts of Norfolk.

They have told people to think more Horrible Histories for earlier performances, and Tales of the Unexpected for the later shows.

Audiences will enter in small groups, where they will be met by a guide who will take them along to each character with a tale to tell, each based on Norfolk ghosts and legends.

You may also want to watch:

The audience will be outside at all times, but there will be overhead coverages at the performance areas.

The show is produced by the independent group,  in partnership with Dalegate Market in Burnham Deepdale, and taking place on The Orchard.

Most Read

  1. 1 Artisan Christmas fair heading to Fakenham racecourse
  2. 2 New town school to host recruitment event
  3. 3 Major Fakenham project edges closer as affordable homes deal agreed
  1. 4 Mayor urges for repairs of 'carbuncle' building
  2. 5 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 
  3. 6 Jerome Mayhew hosting Fakenham job fair
  4. 7 Burglar has short trip after stealing car and then crashing it
  5. 8 Source of fire that gutted home's top floor is revealed
  6. 9 MP 'delighted' after smashing marathon target
  7. 10 Town's much-loved posties come to the aid of men in distress

Daily shows with multiple entry times between October 22 to 31.

Tickets can be found here: www.deepdalehalloween.co.uk

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Stopford, who lives in Holt, had one of his front teeth knocked out in an accident at Fakenh

Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Ian Needham, from Fakenham, is set to run the London Marathon in aid of The Lullaby Trust

Fakenham runner's 1,000-day wait for marathon almost at an end

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
We asked business owners in Fakenham what their week's trading has been like with the ongoing fuel shortages.

Fakenham businesses on how fuel situation has hit their trade

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Moore total fundraising amount is over the sixty grand mark for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, thanks to Daniel Grocott.

Fundraiser passes £60,000 milestone thanks to runner

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon