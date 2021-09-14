Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Fakenham Beer and Gin Festival finally set to return

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:33 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 3:41 PM September 14, 2021
Fakenham Beer Festival is normally held at the town's Community Centre. In 2012 they had special pin

Fakenham Beer and Gin Festival 2021 is finally going ahead at the town's community centre - Credit: IAN BURT

It’s hopefully third time lucky for Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival ahead of its first in-person event in almost two-and-a-half years. 

Featuring 20 beers, the free festival is due to take place at Fakenham Community Centre from midday until 11pm on Saturday, September 18. 

The March 2020 edition was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, before this year's instalment was pushed back by six months. 

Live music is a staple of the Fakenham beer festival. This year sadly there will be none. Pictures:

Fakenham Beer and Gin Festival will feature live music from several acts - Credit: Archant

But later this month, punters can finally enjoy more 20 beers and several ciders, with Fakenham's very own Black Shuck Gin taking care of spirits, cocktails and wine.

The festivities will see the likes of Fakenham Ukes, Random ID and Generation III grace the stage with live music, while Katering 4U and Drifters Fish and Chips will provide food.

You may also want to watch:

Organisers have asked those in attendance to show a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken no more than 24 hours beforehand. 

Starter kits including a souvenir glass and tokens for three pints - or six halves - will be available for £12, with funds going to the community centre. 

Most Read

  1. 1 First baby lobsters from Wells hatchery returned to the sea
  2. 2 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
  3. 3 Walsingham chapel needs volunteers for new railway exhibition
  1. 4 Your say - Your favourite landmark in North Norfolk
  2. 5 'Nerve-wracking' - actor prepares for PM's winter plan announcement
  3. 6 Your say - Fakenham's thoughts on 'firebreak' lockdown
  4. 7 Countryfile to film part of special episode in Norfolk
  5. 8 'I've always been fascinated by people' - Q&A with Terri Broughton
  6. 9 Memorial match remembers former headmaster and rugby player
  7. 10 Photo exhibition to celebrate women who survived domestic abuse
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scolt Head and District Common Rightholders' Association, which wants to reassert its right to Branc

'This isn't going away' - Two councillors lose vote of no confidence

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Fakenham Exchange hosted their first meeting on September 8 at The Limes on Bridge Street,

Forum founder 'blown away' by response to first event post lockdown

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Pat Preece

Obituary

Tributes to Fakenham GP who devoted working life to his patients

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The allotments of Mill Road in Wells-next-the-Sea

Doubts cast over housing plan at allotment site

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon