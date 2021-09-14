Fakenham Beer and Gin Festival finally set to return

Published: 2:33 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 3:41 PM September 14, 2021

Fakenham Beer and Gin Festival 2021 is finally going ahead at the town's community centre - Credit: IAN BURT

It’s hopefully third time lucky for Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival ahead of its first in-person event in almost two-and-a-half years.

Featuring 20 beers, the free festival is due to take place at Fakenham Community Centre from midday until 11pm on Saturday, September 18.

The March 2020 edition was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, before this year's instalment was pushed back by six months.

Fakenham Beer and Gin Festival will feature live music from several acts - Credit: Archant

But later this month, punters can finally enjoy more 20 beers and several ciders, with Fakenham's very own Black Shuck Gin taking care of spirits, cocktails and wine.

The festivities will see the likes of Fakenham Ukes, Random ID and Generation III grace the stage with live music, while Katering 4U and Drifters Fish and Chips will provide food.

Organisers have asked those in attendance to show a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken no more than 24 hours beforehand.

Starter kits including a souvenir glass and tokens for three pints - or six halves - will be available for £12, with funds going to the community centre.