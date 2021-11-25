Fakenham choir prepares for first concert in 18 months

A Fakenham choir is set to reunite for its first live concert in more than 18 months.

Members of Fakenham Choral Society have not performed together since March 2020 as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have, however, still been rehearsing together - albeit virtually - and were able to meet up in person back in June.

Members of the Fakenham Choral Society in the town's parish churchyard. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

And now, they are set to come together for a festive feast of music on December 11, as the society's annual Christmas concert returns to Fakenham Parish Church.

Rosemary Dear, vice-chairman of Fakenham Choral Society, said: “It feels wonderful to be singing together again.

"Just to have the sound of other singers around you, rather than singing on your own on Zoom, is so uplifting and engaging. Being able to rehearse together enables us all to improve together.

“To fill the church with that sound again is magic. There is a lot to be joyful about this Christmas."

The Christmas concert will begin at 5.30pm. Entry is free.

