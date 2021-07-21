Howzat! Fakenham cricket club to put on 'Sunday Smash'

Published: 10:54 AM July 21, 2021

Fakenham Cricket Club is hoping to entertain everyone this weekend as they host their ‘Sunday Smash’ competition.

The Jewson Sunday Smash, which is now in its second year, is being held at the club’s ground on Highfield Lawn on July 25.

The day, which is based around the popular format of T-20 cricket, will see four teams enter a mini-tournament, where each innings is contested over 20 overs each.

Fakenham, Dereham, Brooke and Bradfield will all take part on the day, which is based on the T-20 final day held every year at Edgbaston.

There will be two semi-finals, which will see Dereham face Brooke, while Fakenham will square off against Bradfield, with the winners meeting in the final.

Fakenham Cricket Club secretary Kevin Webb. - Credit: Archant

Kevin Webb, Fakenham Cricket Club secretary is hoping the event will be competitive and entertaining, following its return.

“The standard of cricket will be high with the matches being played in a good spirit," he said.

“It will be competitive and we expect the crowd to receive some fantastic entertainment on the day.

“There will undoubtedly be lots of boundaries with good shots being played and, of course, some wickets”

Mr Webb also praised the Fakenham players who, under the directorship of club stalwarts Geoff Saunders and Paul Sandle, and their teams, have worked to secure sponsors for boards around the ground.

"The players have worked tirelessly and produced a magnificent effort to attract more than 50 sponsors to the club," Mr Webb said.

"Everyone is absolutely thrilled with this outstanding achievement."

Cricket action from the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division match between Cromer and Fakenham. Fakenham in Bat with Cromer Fielding. Chad Bowes in bat for Fakenham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Anyone who might expect silent seated spectators at the game is being reassured they want to create a party-like atmosphere at the tournament.

With music, you might associate with a disco being played as key moments happen in the match. Don’t be surprised if the thud of a six is greeted with a rendition of Sweet Caroline.

The event, which held its inaugural competition back in 2019 is promising more than just cricket, with hot food and ice creams served by local vendors, and a return of the pop-up sports shop and plenty more.

The Jewson Sunday Smash will start at 10am, with the first game expected to start shortly after. With the second match starting at 1pm.

Entry is £2 for adults, and under-16s are free.